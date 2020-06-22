EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slump as surging virus cases raise economic worries

By Susan Mathew

June 22 (Reuters) - Key Latin American stock indexes fell on Monday as the surging number of new COVID-19 cases in the region sparked fears of further lockdowns that could deepen economic pain.

Taking no solace from the rise on Wall Street, Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP broke a four-session winning streak, down 1.3%, while main stock indexes in Mexico .MXX and Chile .SPIPSA both lost more than 0.7%. Argentine stocks .MERV fell for a fourth session in five. .N

More than a quarter of the 183,000 new COVID-19 cases reported worldwide on Sunday were from Brazil, the World Health Organization said. Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the United States, and has frequently over the last month recorded more than 1,000 deaths a day.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Mexico have exceeded 20,000, while Chile, the world's largest copper producer, has ramped up safety measures at some of its biggest copper mines as the country logged nearly 247,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,502 deaths due to COVID-19.

Chile's peso CLP= traded flat on Monday despite a rise in copper prices. MET/L

A weak dollar aided gains in other Latam currencies with Mexico's peso MXN= up 0.8%, while Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= firmed 1% after ending Friday with its biggest weekly loss since late April. FRX/

FX strategists at JP Morgan said "the best of the Latam FX rally has likely run its course."

"Signs of a second wave makes us more nervous that Latam can continue to enjoy its balance of payments sweet spot for much longer. We therefore expect a much bumpier third quarter that will need a much more tactical approach," they said in a note.

Problems in Brazil such as political uncertainty, continued concerns over fiscal needs and the scope for more policy rate cuts than priced by the markets should again start to dominate price action for the currency, the JP Morgan strategists said.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS is down about 18% this year, having recovered about 10% from year-lows hit in May. Its stocks counterpart .MILA00000PUS has gained around 42% since March lows, but still remains down about 33% for the year.

Later this week, investors will be watching a central bank meeting in Mexico. A Reuters poll expects the bank to cut its key rate by 50 basis points to 5.00% as it attempts to help the economy out of a health crisis-induced recession.

Colombian markets were closed for a local holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

999.88

-0.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1937.13

-0.15

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

95359.32

-1.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

38125.24

-0.73

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3993.92

-0.82

Argentina MerVal .MERV

40116.05

-2.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2670

0.94

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.4860

0.65

Chile peso CLP=CL

816.5

-0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.505

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.9700

-0.24

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

