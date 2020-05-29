EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip with all eyes on Trump

By Susan Mathew

May 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks declined on Friday ahead of a U.S. response to China's security law on Hong Kong, while regional currencies were mixed with Colombia's peso weakening ahead of an interest rate decision.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference later in the day. U.S. officials and people familiar with the discussions said the administration was crafting a range of options, including targeted sanctions, new tariffs and further restrictions on Chinese companies.

An escalation in U.S.-China trade tension has the capacity to plunge the global economy into a much deeper recession than the one triggered by the coronavirus health crisis. MKTS/GLOB

Regional stocks .BVSP traded slid, with Mexican shares .MXX leading the pack, down 2%. MKTS/GLOB

As oil prices declined, crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= eased off 12-week highs. The central bank is expected to cut the benchmark interest rate for the third consecutive month by 50 basis points to a historic low of 2.75% as it seeks to lower borrowing costs. O/R

"Inflation expectations (in Colombia) are currently falling, but they have not yet dipped far enough to allow a bigger cut... As inflation expectations adjust, we expect another 50bp cut later on this year," wrote Citigroup EM FX strategists in a note.

In Mexico, Citi still expects two more half percentage point cuts, one in June and one later in the second half of the year, with the risk leaning to more.

Mexico's peso MXN= outperformed, rising half a percent against a weaker dollar, and was on track to post gains of about 9% in May, up for the first month in four. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY slid 0.1% after data showed the economy contracted in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak in March triggered the steepest quarterly drop in almost five years. The currency BRL= looks to end three months of losses in May.

The country's central bank chief reassured that Brazil has not exhausted its monetary policy options, but should be skeptical of reducing interest rates close to zero or printing money to buy bonds and finance the government deficit.

In Argentina, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said a new proposal from bondholders to revamp around $65 billion in debt had been a step in the "right direction," but still fell short of what the country needed to dig itself out from its debt crisis amid a lengthy recession.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1404 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

925.14

-0.02

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1751.83

-2.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

86672.10

-0.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

35770.21

-2.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3622.38

-0.98

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1071.49

-1.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4389

-1.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.1120

0.48

Chile peso CLP=CL

807.4

0.05

Colombia peso COP=

3710.91

-0.53

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4368

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.5300

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

