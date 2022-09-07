EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on dour growth outlook; rate hike lifts Chile's peso

By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chile's peso jumped more than 1% to lead gains among peers on Wednesday following an interest rate decision overnight, while Latin American stocks dipped as fears about slowing economic growth and aggressive policy tightening boosted the safe-haven dollar.

The Andean country's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 10.75% on Tuesday from 9.75%, and on Wednesday raised its inflation expectations to 11.4% from 10.8% in its quarterly monetary policy report. The peso CLP= rose 1.2%.

"Chile is not unique in a large 100 bps rate hike – the market expects double-digit terminal rates in all major Latam economies," said Natalia Gurushina, EM economist at VanEck.

The peso saw wild swings in recent sessions after voters overwhelmingly rejected a new progressive constitution that was key to President Gabriel Boric's agenda.

Elsewhere, Poland raised its main interest by 25 basis points, the lowest rise in the current rate cycle so far, as it expects lower growth and continued inflationary pressure.

The zloty EURPLN= held steady after the move, up 0.3% at 4.718 against the euro.

"At this point, interest rates are not a prime mover of the złoty, as opposed to the weaker euro (which tends to pull CEE currencies along with it) and the uncertainty around the extent of the slowdown," said Oxford Economics economist Mateusz Urban.

"That said, the move was expected and should be neutral for the exchange rate – and indeed we have not seen any decisive movement since."

Peru's central bank on Thursday is schedled to deliver its own interest rate decision. In July, it had raised the country's benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 6%, a 13-year high.

The sol PEN= slipped 0.2%. Weighing on the sol was a dip in copper prices, which were hit by a stronger dollar as recession worries and expectations of an aggressive U.S. monetary policy path strengthened the greenback to a fresh 24-year peak. MET/LFRX/

Jitters over central banks' measures to curb soaring inflation, and fears of higher borrowing costs dampening demand, has kept riskier EM and Latam assets under pressure in recent weeks.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell for a second straight day, down 0.2%.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY= inched 0.1% higher. Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election has narrowed to 10 points from 12, a poll showed.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.3%. The country's automotive production and exports rose in August compared with the same month a year ago, data showed.

Meanwhile, Argentina and the Inter-American Development Bank [RIC:RIC:IADB.UL] agreed on Tuesday to expand financing to the country by $400 million this year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

956.48

-0.91

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2126.58

-0.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109763.77

-2.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

45658.69

-0.53

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5521.73

-1.53

Argentina MerVal .MERV

140056.86

2.001

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1221.86

-0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2528

-0.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0315

0.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

882.4

1.08

Colombia peso COP=

4442.75

0.70

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8879

0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

140.7900

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

273

1.10

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

