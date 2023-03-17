EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks set for worst week in 9 months on global banking shocks

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas

March 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday at the end of a tumultuous week when more large lenders exacerbated fears of a global banking crisis, prompting investors to flee riskier assets.

The MSCI's index for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS declined 0.9%, falling for six of the last seven trading sessions and set to clock its worst weekly performance in nine months.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which houses some of central and south America's biggest lenders, shed 1%.

Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA, Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA and BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA fell over 2%.

Sentiment remained fragile after a roller-coaster week sparked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. and concerns over the future of Swiss lender Credit SuisseCSGN.S despite a $54 billion lifeline from Switzerland's central bank.

"Latam markets are going to be volatile as long as concerns in the U.S. and Europe are not mitigated, but again it's just going to be a reflection of what is happening externally," said Alfredo Coutinho, director of Moody's Analytics for Latin America.

On the brighter side, analysts, including Coutinho, have noted that better fundamentals mean Latam financial institutions should be relatively resilient compared to their global peers.

Stocks in Mexico .MXX, Latin America's second-largest economy, fell 0.8%. Mexico is also closely integrated with the U.S. economy, relying on a steady stream of remittances and trade.

Most major Latin American currencies also slid against a weakening dollar =USD, even though markets now expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by only 25 basis points next week. FRX/

Prior to the banking crisis fears, there was widespread speculation the U.S. central bank could deliver a 50-basis-point hike.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.5% as investors assessed two tough weeks for the country that included a magnitude 5.6 earthquake and the rejection of a proposed tax reform meant to finance key elements of President Gabriel Boric's leftist agenda.

"Rejection may lead to moderation in reforms, spending and tax burden. But this also reflects governability issues amid a highly fragmented Congress," Sebastian Rondeau, Latam economy and fixed income strategy director at Bank of America.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= dropped 0.7%, Mexico's peso MXN= fell 1% and Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.4%.

A Reuters pollshowed Brazil's central bank will dig in its heels on its hawkish stance next week by leaving the country's benchmark interest rate at a six-year high while likely dismissing hopes for any imminent policy easing.

Data showed Brazil's jobless rateBRPNAD=ECI rose to 8.4% in the three months through January, slightly above market expectations.

Further, the country's Finance Ministry reduced its estimates for economic growth this year, mentioning the impact of higher basic interest rates on activity and credit, and reduced liquidity in the U.S.

On the other hand, Colombia's economic activity grew 5.85% on year in January, surprisingly on the upside amid signs of a slowdown in the South American country,

Among other emerging markets, Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5%, maintaining its hawkish rhetoric. The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was up 0.9%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

951.50

1.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2082.01

-0.93

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102356.56

-1.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

52095.48

-0.78

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5112.03

-1.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

220949.40

-1.092

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1113.80

-0.41

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2763

-0.73

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8917

-1.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

826.8

-0.53

Colombia peso COP=

4840.09

-0.32

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7881

-0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

203.3300

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

379

1.06

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Josie Kao)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.