EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks set for worst day since Oct; Mexico FX, stocks drop after inflation data

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data, with broader indexes further dragged down by Mexican assets after domestic inflation data.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS slid 1.8%, on track for its worst day since October, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.8% against a stronger dollar.

Both indexes were set for their worst session in five as markets looked towards U.S. inflation data due Thursday for clarity on future interest rate cuts.

"The (U.S.) labour market is lagging the economy...and you need to see that coming through before you could really have full conviction that rates are going to be cut," said David Rees, senior emerging markets economist at Schroders.

Elsewhere, Mexico's benchmark stock index .MXX dropped 1.7%, and the peso <MXN=D2> lost 0.9%, after the country's domestic headline inflation accelerated for the second month in a row in December, while the closely watched core rate maintained its downward trend.

The data likely "reduces the urgency for the central bank to initiate an easing cycle," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

Emerging market assets have had a frail start to 2024 as bets on early U.S. rate cuts lost traction, with investors closely parsing U.S. inflation and labor data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

"I don't see that the rate cuts are going to be as aggressive as the market pricing, so there's some point we think there's going to be some kind of repricing," Rees said.

Chile's peso CLP= slumped 1.6%, hovering around two-month lows touched in the previous session, partly hurt by lower copper prices. MET/L

Colombian stocks .COLCAP rose 0.2% and the peso COP= fell 1.4% ahead of December inflation data.

Traders said Argentina's peso fell to a near historic low of 1,120 to the dollar on the informal parallel market. On the official market ARSB=, the currency was down 4.6% at 1,100 per dollar.

Analysts projected Argentina's monthly inflation rate likely soared to 28% in December, the highest since early 1990.

Shares of Vale VALE3.SA slipped 1.3% as commodity prices were hurt by a stronger dollar, weighing on the Bovespa index .BVSP which lost 0.7%.

In Europe, Poland's central bank kept its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% even as it forecast a significant fall in inflation in the coming months.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

992.17

-0.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2577.87

-1.75

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131498.38

-0.7

Mexico IPC .MXX

55195.79

-1.74

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6107.72

0.85

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1060581.14

-4.012

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1297.43

0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9063

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9668

-0.88

Chile peso CLP=CL

917.2

-1.61

Colombia peso COP=

3938.12

-1.40

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6961

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

814.3000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1100

-4.55

