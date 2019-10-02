EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks see worst day in over 1 month on growth worries

By Susan Mathew

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks slumped on Wednesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after more dismal economic data from the United States had deepened investors worries about the health of the world's largest economy.

MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.7% to their worst day since Aug 26 after a report on U.S. private sector hiring suggested that fallout from the U.S.-China trade war is hurting the U.S. economy. MKTS/GLOB

That followed a surprise fall in U.S. manufacturing on Tuesday that knocked sentiment across the globe. .N

Shares in Mexico .MXX lost more than 1.6%, while those in Brazil .BVSP sank nearly 3%, both being on course to post their worst session in 1-1/2 months.

Mexico's economy had barely escaped recession in the first half of the year, and deteriorating economic indicators point to sustained weakness despite the central bank's assurances of a slight economic recovery for the rest of 2019.

"We see downside risk to the consensus earnings growth expectations (in Mexico) in the light of deteriorating GDP growth dynamics," wrote analysts at UBS in a note pointing also to uncertainty over the ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

In Brazil, investors were also closely watching the pension reform as the Senate concludes its first round of voting on the bill later in the day.

The main text of the bill was approved by the Senate on Tuesday but it rejected a key amendment in a move that dilutes its overall fiscal impact by 76 billion reais ($18 billion).

Colombian shares .IGBC fell to a three week low, while Chile stocks .SPIPSA extended losses to a third straight session.

Regional currencies, meanwhile, capitalized on the dollar's weakness. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= broke a five-session losing streak and was up 0.16%. Mexico will soon unveil a set of major infrastructure projects drawn up by the private sector to lift the economy, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, as he sought to assuage recession concerns.

Brazil's real BRL= was on-track for its best day in 3-1/2 weeks, up 0.6%. But UBS analysts warn of deterrents to a sustained rally in Brazil's real, citing low interest rates as being one that will persistently affect the currency.

The central bank has cut interest rates twice this year and UBS' emerging market strategists Ronaldo Patah and Alejo Czerwonko expect another 50 basis points (bps) cut in October a 25-bps slash in December.

"Even as the cost of country's credit default swaps is close to its lowest ever levels, the equilibrium of the currency has moved to a weaker level," they said.

Argentina's peso MXN= extended gains to a fifth day, while Chile's currency COP= firmed more than half a percent.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2009 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

989.54

-0.9

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2602.54

-1.66

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101089.39

-2.85

Mexico IPC .MXX

42231.02

-1.64

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5021.67

-0.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

30741.53

2.246

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12758.01

-0.77

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1336

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8005

0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

724.7

0.55

Colombia peso COP=

3492.75

0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.388

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

57.8200

-0.29

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.