EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on commodity boost; Mexico, Colombia lead currency declines

By Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies slipped against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, with losses in Mexico's and Colombia's currencies offsetting a recovery in Brazil's real, while China's pledge to support markets fueled gains in commodity-heavy regional stocks.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.2% after hitting an over one-month low earlier in the session as the dollar USD= touched a six-week high.

The Mexican peso MXN= and Colombian peso COP= led declines, falling 0.8% and 1%, respectively, as the currencies of the region's leading oil exporters were hurt by lower crude prices. O/R

However, the Brazilian real BRL= rose 0.7% against the dollar, recovering ground after briefly breaching the 5 to the dollar mark earlier in the day.

In contrast, regional stocks .MILA00000PUSrose 1% in the index's best day in nearly three weeks, as prices of iron ore and copper rose on top consumer China's pledge to step up measures to bolster its market.

Iron ore prices touched their highest in a week, while copper prices also rose. IRONORE/MET/L

Heavyweight Brazilian shares .BVSP rose 1%, led by gains from mining stocks such as Vale VALE3.SA, which jumped 2.2%. Brazil is a major iron ore exporter.

The real had dropped over 1% on Monday after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unveiled an industrial development plan.

"A strategy to support industry across the board could entail an easing of the heavy tax burden, investment in technical education, and reducing the large fiscal deficits," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

"But that is unlikely as the government continues to pursue a tax and spend strategy."

Shares of IRB Brasil Resseguros IRBR3.SA topped the Bovespa index, soaring 10.5% after reporting net profit in November late on Monday.

A rally in the U.S. dollar and yields on reduced bets of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve has dragged Latam assets in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary settings on Tuesday. The yen, which is used to fund "carry trades" and invest in high-yielding Latam assets was volatile. JPY=EBS

Chile's peso CLP=slipped 0.1% to trade at 910.1 to the dollar, while equities in Chile .SPIPSA rose 0.7%, extending gains to the second day.

Argentinian stocks .MERVslipped 1.1%, snapping six sessions of gains after setting a fresh intraday record high of 1.243 million points.

Argentina's economic activity fell 0.9% in November, data showed.

Brazil's federal tax revenue fell by 0.12% in real terms in 2023 over the previous year.

In other news, local government bond issuance across Europe, the Middle East and Africa is expected to soar to $118 billion in 2024, JPMorgan strategists said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

969.37

0.54

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2505.64

1.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128235.82

1.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

55478.63

1.38

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5964.58

0.74

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1206737.00

-1.084

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1269.78

-0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9537

0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3072

-0.77

Chile peso CLP=CL

910.1

-0.12

Colombia peso COP=

3952.16

-1.08

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7559

-0.73

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

821.9000

-0.05

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Mattackal Editing by Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

