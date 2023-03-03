EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on China recovery hopes, currencies slip

By Amruta Khandekar

March 3 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Friday on hopes of an economic rebound in China, while the Brazilian real slipped for the second straight day, weighing on regional currencies.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.7% by 1508 GMT and was set for marginal weekly gains after declines last week on concerns about U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer.

Equities in Mexico .MXX rose nearly 1% while Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP gained 0.9% on Friday on a boost from materials stocks.

Broader EM stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.8% and were on track for the first weekly gain in five weeks, lifted by upbeat economic data from China and overnight comments from a Federal Reserve official backing a measured pace of rate hikes.

Investors shed $1.8 billion in emerging market debt and bought $2.4 billion in emerging market equities in the week to Wednesday, a report from BofA Global Research showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, currencies in the region .MILA00000CUS were down 0.1% but were set for weekly gains of around 0.9%.

The Mexican peso MXN=, up 0.6% against the dollar, led gains among some regional peers and was headed for weekly gains of around 2%.

"In Mexico, which has been perceived as the region's darling, what we are seeing right now is robust macro fundamentals, narrow deficit and low debt, high carry and on top of that this really positive narrative regarding nearshoring," said Joel Virgen Rojano, senior Latam strategist at TD Securities.

The Colombian peso COP= rose 0.2%, extending gains for the third straight session.

Investors are awaiting data on the country's consumer prices in February due on Saturday.

The currency of top copper exporter Chile CLP= rose 0.2% as copper prices firmed on China recovery hopes. MET/L

Limiting gains on the Latam currencies index, the Brazilian real BRL= fell 0.3%, extending the previous session's declines driven by worries around a slowdown in Latam's largest economy.

Data on Friday showed the country's producer price index rose 0.29 percent in January from the previous month.

Economists at Scotiabank said they are also awaiting an announcement from Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on his proposal for a new fiscal framework.

Elsewhere, Turkey's right-wing IYI Party withdrew from the main opposition alliance on Friday, rejecting its proposal to make the biggest opposition party leader their election candidate and potentially weakening the challenge to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1508 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

987.97

0.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2211.24

0.93

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104093.10

0.74

Mexico IPC .MXX

53839.78

0.96

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5456.15

0.9

Argentina MerVal .MERV

246063.48

1.365

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1206.04

1.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2174

-0.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0062

0.60

Chile peso CLP=CL

811

0.05

Colombia peso COP=

4802.62

0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7857

-0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

198.2400

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

371

1.62

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

