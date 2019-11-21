EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks retreat on trade deal uncertainty; Brazil outperform

By Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks slipped on Thursday while currencies were mixed as clashing headlines related to a trade deal between United States and China subdued risk appetite.

Mexican stocks .MXX slipped 1% while equities in Chile .SPIPSA, Colombia COLCAP, Argentina .MERV were all down between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Worries that an initial trade deal between United States and China could slide into next year, as well as political tensions between the two sides because the U.S. Congress passed legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong, soured the mood.

"These headlines are just all noise mostly," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank who doesn't think that a trade deal will come through this year.

However, a report suggesting the United States could delay tariffs even if a deal was not reached by Dec. 15 kept losses in check.

Bucking the trend, Brazilian stocks .BVSP rose 0.7% following a market holiday, lifted by shares of the heavyweight Petrobras PETR4.SA.

Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA slipped marginally while and Lojas Marisa SA AMAR3.SA rose about 3% after the Brazilian retailers announced a partnership to sell smartphones and financial services in roughly 300 stores of apparel retailer Marisa.

Among currencies, the crude exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= strengthened on the back of higher oil prices after a report that OPEC and its allies were likely to extend output cuts. O/R

Brazil's real BRL= slipped 0.3%, in a tepid response to President Jair Bolsonaro launching a new political party, the Alliance for Brazil (APB), under the banner of fighting graft and advancing Christian values.

The region's currency index .MILA0000CUS has fallen about 5% since its October peak bogged down worries over drawn out anti-government protests in Chile and an unsuccessful oil auction in Brazil.

Credit Suisse strategists reiterated 'overweight' recommendations for emerging market equities on Thursday, citing that they have become very cheap with concerns over China's slowdown, trade war and strengthening dollar.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1043.95

-0.77

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2665.51

0.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106733.13

0.82

Mexico IPC .MXX

43198.91

-0.93

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4754.36

-0.66

Argentina MerVal .MERV

33362.76

-0.175

Colombia COL .COLCAP

1590.62

-0.62

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

4.2069

-0.21

Mexico peso MXN=

19.4123

0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

794.8

-0.62

Colombia peso

COP=

3416.9

0.71

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.372

0.30

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

59.7900

-0.10

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)

