EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks retreat after risk rally; Mexican peso leads FX losses

By Ambar Warrick

July 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso dropped on Tuesday, tracking weak oil prices while major Latin American stocks came off four-month highs as a recent risk rally paused for breath.

While positive economic data had spurred several sessions' gains in Latin American markets, a continued uptick in global coronavirus cases kept caution alive.

Regional currencies were pressured by safe-haven flows into the U.S. dollar. USD/

"After a hot start, risk is in retreat. We think the market is largely in a waiting game over a multitude of issues related to COVID-19 and politics. That will take time and at a minimum suggests choppy price action for the foreseeable future," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell about 0.9% to the dollar, tracking weakness in the crude market as rising cases cast doubts over oil demand. O/R

Further clouding an economic recovery from COVID-19, a top Mexican health official said the country's coronavirus pandemic could last until next April.

Brazil's real BRBY strengthened the most among regional peers, but stayed within a trading range observed over the past week. Improving economic fundamentals in the country have come in stark contrast to a continued rise in new infections, with Brazil standing as the second-worst hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States, in terms of infections.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP fell slightly, coming off a four-month high. Iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA was among the top drags on the Bovespa, after it flagged a $400 million impairment charge related to the planned sale of its long-troubled nickel and cobalt operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

Latin American stocks have benefited more from recent liquidity measures, in comparison to currencies, which have been pressured by record-low borrowing rates and sustained dollar demand.

Chile's peso CLP= was propped up by data showing increased copper exports in June, while total exports also rose from last year.

A recent rally in copper prices has also helped the peso, given that the red metal is Chile's largest export. MET/L

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell about 1.5% from a near four-month high.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1054.03

-0.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1978.48

-0.89

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98787.96

-0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

37719.46

-0.44

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4218.17

-1.55

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1125.55

-0.35

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3200

0.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.5380

-0.94

Chile peso CLP=CL

794.7

0.53

Colombia peso COP=

3631.42

0.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5437

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

70.8700

-0.07

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.