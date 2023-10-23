EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks recoup early losses; Argentine assets tank as election outcome stokes uncertainty

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks recovered from early losses on Monday, though caution loomed about high U.S. interest rates, while Argentinian assets took a dive after a surprise election outcome over the weekend sparked political uncertainties.

Argentina's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds tumbled after Sergio Massa emerged as the frontrunner in Sunday's election, setting the stage for a polarized run-off vote next month between the Economy Minister and far-right radical Javier Milei.

The peso ARSB= opened steady at 350.10 to the dollar, as per traders, while the benchmark S&P Merval .MERV plunged 9.2% by 1455 GMT.

"It will be a tight run-off vote between two dramatically divergent country visions," said Lucila Bonilla, EM Economist at Oxford Economics.

"Massa, despite being considered more centrist than the incumbent government leaders, largely represents the continuity of (current) policies."

The region's second largest economy is battling triple-digit inflation and a looming recession, however the index is up over 259% so far this year supported by cheap valuations and in anticipation of a political change.

More broadly, MSCI's gauge of Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS was up 0.3% after a nearly 1% drop in early trade, while the regional currencies index .MILA00000CUS added 0.8% against the dollar.

Later in the week, investors await key September U.S. personal consumption expenditure data that could determine the outlook for U.S. monetary policy and the dollar.

Meanwhile, Brazilian stocks .BVSP also took a hit, dropping 0.2% bogged down by a 4.2% loss in Petrobras PETR4.SA after the oil giant's board of directors of approved a review of top management appointment policy and a proposed review of the statute to create a remuneration reserve to capital.

Separately, the real BRL= inched up 0.5% after a central bank poll showed economists expect inflation in the region's largest economy to end 2023 at 4.65%, down from previous week's forecasts and within the central bank's range.

Mexico's peso MXN= marginally gained 0.6% after economic activity exceeded expectations in August driven by a strong performance of primary activities, including agriculture, and a rebound in the services sector, data showed.

Meanwhile, a poll showed traders expect the Chilean central bank to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 8.75% at its monetary policy meeting later in the week. The Andean country's currency CLP= was up 1.0%.

Among others, Colombia's peso COP= added 0.6%, while Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.5%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1511 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

918.76

-0.74

-3.19

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2187.83

0.49

3.86

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113013.61

-0.13

2.99

Mexico IPC .MXX

47972.68

-0.63

-1.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5553.20

-1.39

5.54

Argentina MerVal .MERV

741151.01

-7.449

266.75

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1111.80

-0.5

13.55%

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0107

0.40

-33.88

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1530

0.39

8.52

Chile peso CLP=CL

931.5

0.87

-34.02

Colombia peso COP=

4211.65

0.52

-29.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8753

-0.33

-16.47

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

-94.69

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1025

-12.20

-98.12

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

