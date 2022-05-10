EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rebound, rate hike bets boost region's currencies

By Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal

May 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after a recent selloff, while major currencies rose on increased bets of interest rate hikes from central banks in Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS added 0.5%, but remained near its weakest level since January.

The index of Latin American currencies.MILA00000CUSrose 0.2% as the U.S. dollar =USD pulled back from 20-year highs. A stronger dollar makes high-yielding but riskier emerging market assets less attractive to investors.

"It's been a shaky start to the week for Latam assets due to U.S. Federal Reserve tightening and fears of weaker Chinese demand - today's moves may be a correction, coupled with the perception that the tightening cycle will continue in countries like Mexico and Brazil," said Wilson Ferrarezi, a TS Lombard economist.

In minutes of Brazil's central bank meeting held May 3-4 published on Tuesday, the rate-setting Copom highlighted that worsening inflation justified a possible extension of its aggressive monetary policy cycle, stressing that both short-term price dynamics and longer-term projections had worsened.

Additionally, Mexico's central bank is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7% on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, in what would be the eighth consecutive hike as Latin America's second-largest economy struggles to curb its highest inflation in 21 years.

Chile is also expected to hike its benchmark rate to 9% in June, a central bank poll of analysts suggested, as the world's top copper producer also battles to rein in inflation.

The Chilean peso CLP= jumped 0.5% before trading 0.1% lower against the dollar. The currency had lost 1% on Monday, tracking a drop in copper prices. MET/L

The real BRL=, BRBY= is down 11% from its highs earlier this year, but firmed 0.6% against the dollar, while the Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.2%.

"We are positive on the Brazilian real in the near term, but weaker China growth is a key risk. China lockdowns will also weigh on supply chains, extending the components shortage, which is a key risk for Mexico's auto sector," Ferrarezi added.

China's two largest cities, Beijing and Shanghai, tightened COVID-19 curbs this week to battle a fresh outbreak of the virus, feeding into worries about demand and hurting oil prices and commodity-linked currencies. FRX/

Latam stock markets have tumbled 6% this month, tracking weaker global equities markets amid a combination of monetary tightening by major central banks and fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

Shares of PetrobrasPETR4.SA rose 1%, boosting the Bovespa index .BVSP. The Brazilian state-run oil company refused U.S. government officials' request in March to raise crude output after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global prices soaring, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1906 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1008.45 -0.61 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2177.13 0.5 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 103257.54 0.01 Mexico IPC .MXX 49335.01 0.57 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 4720.77 -0.49 Argentina MerVal .MERV 83357.90 1.355 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1509.49 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.1179 0.71 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.3426 0.18 Chile peso CLP=CL 866.6 0.05 Colombia peso COP= 4070.95 0.32 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.785 0.92 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 116.9300 -0.15 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 199 1.26 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)

