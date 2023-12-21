EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rebound; Argentina markets rise after Milei's decree

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks broadly bounced back on Thursday after a sell-off late in the previous session, while Argentine stocks and bonds jumped after President Javier Milei signed a decree outlining economic reforms.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.7%, following global stocks .MIWD00000PUS higher.

The Latam stocks index tracked a fall in U.S. equities in its worst day since October on Wednesday, pausing after a nearly weeklong rally on hopes of reduced borrowing costs in the world's biggest economy next year. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, Argentina's Merval index .MERV jumped as much as 5.5% after President Javier Milei signed a decree outlining economic reforms aimed at boosting exports and dismantling regulations.

The official peso ARS=RASL slipped to 804.20 per dollar, while the country's over-the-counter sovereign debt saw an initial climb of 4% on average.

"There are 300 measures in the reform package, so it will take time to fully assess its impact; however, the spirit of the package is likely to appeal to investors," said Bruno Gennari, emerging market strategist at KNG Securities.

Sentiment also rose after the country's economic activity beat expectations to rise more than 0.6% in October, and unemployment fell in the third quarter.

Argentina stocks were last up 2.5% on the day, while benchmark indexes in Brazil .BVSP, Mexico .MXX and Colombia .COLCAP gained between 0.6% and 0.8%.

The Mexican peso MXN= was among the leading currency gainers in the region, up 0.6% after annual inflation rose 4.46% in the first half of December, up from 4.32% in the previous fortnight and above all estimates in a Reuters poll of economists, whose median forecast stood at 4.36%.

Brazilian real BRL= recovered ground to gain 0.6% as the country's central bank reaffirmed its intention to keep its 50 basis point easing pace in future policy meetings.

MSCI's basket of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was about flat against the dollar.

The Colombian peso COP= fell 0.3% and Chile's peso CLP= dipped 0.8%.

Peru's sol PEN=PE rose 0.3% after the central bank placed a currency swap of 626 million soles.

Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas CopecCOPEC.SN announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell some of its forestry businesses to Brazilian pulp and paper company Klabin KLBN4.SA in a deal worth some $1.16 billion.

Shares of Copec climbed 0.8%, while Klabin gained 0.5%.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's central bank lifted its key interest rate by 250 basis points to 42.5%, as expected.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

998.86

0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2616.65

0.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131739.81

0.72

Mexico IPC .MXX

57294.07

0.68

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6107.78

0.56

Argentina MerVal .MERV

943392.48

2.553

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1170.34

0.66

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8851

0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0407

0.59

Chile peso CLP=CL

878.1

-0.79

Colombia peso COP=

3947.8

-0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6783

0.45

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

804.2000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

3.65

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

