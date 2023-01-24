EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks outpace EM peers; Brazil, Mexico post higher-than-expected inflation

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks outperformed their emerging market peers on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session, while investors assessed data from Brazil and Mexico that showed inflation rose more than expected in early January.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.6% compared to a tepid broader EM index .MSCIEF.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP gained 0.5%, with banking stocks leading gains.

Shares of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA rose 0.5%, also providing a boost to the Bovespa index, on saying it will increase refinery gate gasoline prices, as its board of directors prepares to vote on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's pick for the chief executive role.

Data showed Brazil's annual consumer prices came in slightly above market expectations in the month to mid-January, as policymakers in Latin America's largest economy work to lower inflation to the central bank's target.

Latin America's currencies index .MILA00000CUS added 0.1% by 1450 GMT, with the Brazilian real BRL= advancing 0.9%.

In Mexico, headline inflation accelerated and exceeded expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed, marking the first monthly pickup since September as markets brace for fresh interest rate hikes ahead.

"That would be tough news for Mexican equities, because it would further cool talk of Banxico potentially ending its tightening campaign prior to the Fed," wrote Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note.

"But for the peso, with the way that it has traded much more on the carry story than on the equities story over the past year, high inflation is good news."

The Mexican peso MXN= weakened 0.3% against the dollar, while stocks in Mexico .MXX rose 0.3%.

Elsewhere in Latin America, currencies of commodity producers such as Chile's peso CLP= and Colombia's peso COP= added 1.1% and 0.1%, supported by firm commodity prices.

The Peruvian sol PEN= slipped 0.1%.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said inflation in the South American country hit 234% in 2022, representing a slowdown from the previous year, as it struggles with a deep and lengthy economic crisis.

Among other emerging market peers, Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained 1.2% against the euro after the National Bank of Hungary kept its base rate at 13% the highest in the European Union, as inflation shows no respite.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1038.73

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2307.16

0.72

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112437.24

0.63

Mexico IPC .MXX

54497.19

0.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5314.31

0.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

248686.43

-0.669

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1331.10

-0.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1577

0.78

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8532

-0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

805.2

0.89

Colombia peso COP=

4545.86

0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.878

-0.36

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

184.7000

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

377

-0.27

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

