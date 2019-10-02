EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks near 1-month lows, real tepid ahead of pension reform vote

By Agamoni Ghosh

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell to one-month lows on Wednesday as weak economic indicators from the United States raised doubts over the health of the world's largest economy, while Brazil's real was lukewarm ahead of the passage of a key pension reform bill.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.3% as global equities took a back seat after weak manufacturing readings from major economies sparked global growth worries.

That intensified after private payroll numbers in the United States came in softer that expected, stoking fears that the economy may not be as strong as otherwise perceived.

"This week has produced more evidence that global growth is slowing, with the global manufacturing PMI reaching a new post-credit crisis low," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

"While this would tilt the odds in favour of the FOMC cutting rates further, the key question is whether the Fed will be ahead of the curve and guide the market for even more cuts."

The Bovespa .BVSP fell 2%, weighed on by losses among financials and energy stocks, while the real BRL= made nominal moves against the dollar ahead of the Senate's vote to approve a landmark pension reform.

The Senate approved the main text of the reform bill in a first-round vote on Tuesday but rejected an amendment, a move that will reduce expected total savings by 76 billion reais ($18 billion).

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, for whom the reform is the boldest bid yet to narrow the country's massive budget gap, urged senators to approve its final passage.

Stocks in Mexico .MXX, Chile .SPISPA and Colombia .IGBC all fell between 0.45 and 0.8%.

In Peru, the sol PEN= rose 0.2% after Vice President Mercedes Araoz renounced her claim to the presidency in a surprise twist to a constitutional crisis, easing a standoff with President Martin Vizcarra over his decision to dissolve Congress.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:47 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

989.50

-0.9

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2608.94

-1.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101873.84

-2.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

42570.40

-0.85

Chile IPSA .SPISA

5012.53

-0.6

Argentina MerVal .MERV

30247.76

0.604

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12759.02

-0.77

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1556

0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7834

0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

728

0.10

Colombia peso COP=

3498.21

-0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3818

0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

57.8750

-0.39

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491716))

