EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks muted after three-day rally, Brazilian real gains

By Amruta Khandekar

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were muted on Wednesday after a three-day rally while the Brazilian real hit an about one-week high even as concerns about a slowdown in the country's economic growth linger.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was flat at 1425 GMT. Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP fell 0.6%, dragged down by a fall in shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA and financial stocks.

The Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS rose 0.5%, with the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY last up 0.4% against the dollar and rising for the second straight session.

The currency of Latam's largest economy has gained 3.4% so far in 2023 against a 4.1% annual gain in the broader regional currencies index.

Brazil's slowing economy will likely remain weak in 2023, a Reuters poll of economists found, with markets concerned that a new wave of planned spending by newly-elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could put Brazil's debt on an even more unsustainable path and stir inflation.

"The feeling that the Fed's hiking cycle is soon approaching the end and China’s relaxation of Covid sanitary barriers have both triggered a risk-on mood, allowing the BRL to follow other currencies and appreciate against the USD," Rabobank strategists Mauricio Une and Renan Alves wrote in a research note.

"However, going forward, fiscal fundamentals, particularly debt sustainability, continue to be fragile and discussions about a new fiscal framework will still bring currency volatility over the course of 2023."

Top copper exporter Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= fell about 0.5% each as prices of the red metal weakened. MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= was down 0.2%. The country's economy shrank 0.5 percent in November from October and expanded 3.3 percent from November of 2021, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Both Brazil and Mexico posted higher-than-expected inflation numbers on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected, saying the prevailing tight monetary stance is crucial to taming still-high inflation and restoring economic stability.

Among central and eastern European currencies, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= rose 0.3% against the euro while the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.2%.

Polish rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki said he sees scope for some small interest rate hikes this year but doesn't believe the Monetary Policy Council will decide to raise them.

EM is poised to outperform as an asset class in the months ahead though there are challenges including weaker global activity, according to Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1039.60 0.04 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2318.06 0.1 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 112438.55 -0.52 Mexico IPC .MXX 0.00 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5252.43 -0.08 Argentina MerVal .MERV 251006.80 -0.437 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1310.50 -1.6 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.1174 0.44 Mexico peso MXN=D2 18.8240 -0.23 Chile peso CLP=CL 804.2 -0.47 Colombia peso COP= 4482.31 -0.30 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.9087 -0.52 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 184.9900 -0.16 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 377 1.06 (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle) ((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

