EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mark worst week since 2008 crisis, FX muted

March 20 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks marked their worst week since 2008 as the economic outlook for the region worsened in face of the coronavirus outbreak, while most currencies trended lower on Friday.

Brazil stocks .BVSP fell 2.4%, shedding earlier gains after Latin America's largest economy slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast to zero from 2.1% previously, due to the perceived hit from the outbreak.

The country also declared a state of emergency over the virus.

The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was down roughly 22% for the week, its worst since 2008. Stocks in Mexico .MXX and Chile .SPIPSA also retreated for the day.

Week-long losses in currencies were somewhat curbed by a pause in the dollar's rally, after major central banks pledged dollar liquidity measures amid a mad rush to the greenback. USD/

The real BRL= rose about 1%, while the Mexican and Argentine pesos MXN=, ARS= fell 0.6% each. The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS, while ticking up slightly for the day, was set for its worst week since late-2016.

"In Brazil, its central bank appears well-prepared to deploy its ample intervention potential to ensure the liquidity of FX markets," Gustavo Rangel, chief economist, LATAM, at ING, wrote in a note.

" Ultimately, much should depend on the ability of local economies to prevent the ongoing liquidity crunch... But not every country has the capacity to deploy resources effectively while ensuring that the necessary short-term fiscal weakening does not translate into permanent damage."

A Reuters poll showed the global economy is already in recession, which bodes poorly for the risk appetite-driven assets in emerging markets.

Developing world stocks .MSCIEF and currencies .MIEM00000CUS found some short-lived relief after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday opened currency swap lines with nine central banks, including some in emerging markets.

Chile's government Thursday announced an $11.7 billion package of emergency measures aimed at saving jobs and protecting small businesses. The move came just hours after the International Monetary Fund said governments should take decisive action to limit the pandemic's impact.

In Brazil, confirmed coronavirus cases more than doubled in two days, while a diplomatic spat over the virus' origins between President Jair Bolsonaro's son and the Chinese ambassador threatened relations with Brazil's top trading partner.

Argentina's peso, which weakened about 1% for the week, has remained somewhat insulated to the market rout thanks to capital controls that have been in place since a bailout by the IMF in 2018.

But the seeming out-performance masks rising tension in the currency stemming from a divergence in the black market and official spots rates.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1926 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

802.10

4.66

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1474.11

-1.37

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

66576.74

-2.57

Mexico IPC .MXX

34062.93

-3.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3075.96

-0.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

23776.78

4.945

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

916.57

1.87

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0467

1.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.2220

-0.82

Chile peso CLP=CL

863.1

0.01

Colombia peso COP=

4118.75

-0.77

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5278

0.74

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

63.7000

-0.58

