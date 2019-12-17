EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mark 15-day winning streak, Chile's peso leads currencies higher

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Latin American assets edged higher on Tuesday with stocks extending gains into a fifteenth straight session, while the Chilean peso led currencies higher on a rise in copper prices.

Lingering optimism over a Sino-U.S. trade deal struck last week saw continued buying of developing world risk assets, with the MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gaining about 0.5% for the day. The index has been on a winning streak since late-November.

Market participants were now looking for more details about the Sino-U.S. trade pact, which is set to suspended tariffs due to take effect on Dec. 15, but is yet to be formally signed by the two sides.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP trended higher on stronger energy and financial stocks, with the former taking support from robust oil prices. O/R

The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS also firmed, extending gains into an eighth straight session.

Chile's peso CLP= raced ahead of local peers as copper prices hit a seven-month high on potential shortages next year due to production problems. The Latin American country is the biggest exporter of the industrial metal. MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= was flat, while local stocks .MXX were a touch lower ahead of a central bank policy decision on Thursday, where it is expected to lower its key interest rate again as the economy stagnates, according to a Reuters poll.

" Mexico is definitely going to cut by 25 basis points (BPS) and that is inline with consensus. There were people betting for a 50 bps clipping but that certainly does not seem to be the case this week," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, LatAm FX at Rabobank.

"I do think that when we look at next year, we can expect a more aggressive easing cycle."

Argentine stocks .MERV snapped a four-day winning streak, posting their worst loss in a week after the country's new government unveiled higher taxes on agricultural exports and new taxes on foreign assets held abroad.

The bill is aimed at increasing government income to restructure about $100 billion in debt obligations by the end of March and keep Argentina's financial system functioning.

The peso ARS= was slightly weaker to the dollar.

Argentina's economy contracted 1.7% in the third quarter versus the year-ago period, the government's Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1859 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1101.90

1.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2852.99

0.35

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112364.99

0.42

Mexico IPC .MXX

44121.34

-0.53

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4807.45

-1.41

Argentina MerVal .MERV

36430.36

-3.162

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1615.15

-1.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0686

-0.20

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9170

0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

755.8

0.69

Colombia peso COP=

3340.09

0.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.339

0.36

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.01

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Sagarika Jaisinghani and in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Richard Chang)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

