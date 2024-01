* Brazil equities lead declines * Latam FX mixed * Stocks down 0.4%, FX flat By Siddarth S Jan 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks edged down, while currencies were little changed on Wednesday as investors remained wary ahead of U.S. inflation data that could shed some light on the timeline for interest rate cuts. MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks <.MILA00000PUS> dipped 0.4% by 1537 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies <.MILA00000CUS> were flat against the dollar. In the previous session, the broader stock index had logged its worst day since October, dragged by Mexican assets. Market participants remained in wait-and-see mode ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday that could throw some clues on the pace and timing of rate cuts. "I think there's a sense of a glass half-full," said Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE at ING. Latam assets have had a weak start to 2024 as optimism around early rate cuts lost steam and last week's mixed U.S. economic data added further to the uncertainty leading to a slight uptick in the dollar and Treasury yields. "The dollar started off (the year) more stable and we could probably say that perhaps market pricing is a little bit too much easing of the Fed in that moment," Turner added. "I think looking for a quick snapback in Latam asset markets and currencies, it's probably going to be more of Q2 story than a Q1, and we might have another bit of like range trading through Q1." Heavyweight Brazilian shares <.BVSP> dropped 0.7% as domestic monthly inflation probably sped up in December, but the annual rate should have remained close to the central bank's upper target, a Reuters poll showed. Colombia's Colcap index <.COLCAP> rose 0.5% after data showed annual inflation in December came in cooler-than-expected. Mexican assets extended declines with the benchmark stock index <.MXX> falling 0.1%, while the peso was down 0.2% a day after data showed the country's headline inflation rose in December. Argentina's Merval index <.MERV> dipped 0.6%, after hitting record high levels in the prior session but ended the session in the red, while the official peso weakened to 814.90 per dollar. Argentina's markets, which soared after President Javier Milei took office a month ago, are now giving the libertarian leader a dose of reality, with bond prices slipping, the peso weakening again and investors wary of the government's new debt auctions. Elsewhere, Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds rallied more than 1.6 cents on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged support for the economy of the North African country that is under pressure to deliver bigger reforms. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1537 GMT: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 988.74 -0.43 <.MSCIEF> MSCI LatAm 2566.79 -0.37 <.MILA00000PUS> Brazil Bovespa 130506.99 -0.71 <.BVSP> Mexico IPC 55046.56 -0.11 <.MXX> Chile IPSA 6056.79 -0.83 <.SPIPSA> Argentina MerVal 1054908.7 -0.535 <.MERV> 8 Colombia COLCAP 1300.29 0.45 <.COLCAP> Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8982 0.16 Mexico peso 16.9900 -0.17 Chile peso 918.5 -0.14 Colombia peso 3950.05 -0.32 Peru sol 3.7033 -0.19 Argentina peso 814.9000 -0.06 (interbank) Argentina peso 1105 1.36 (parallel) <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Argentina's U.S. dollar bond prices https://tmsnrt.rs/3RUFukg ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/LATAM

