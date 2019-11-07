EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump on trade progress; real dips on another flop oil auction

By Agamoni Ghosh and Medha Singh

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Thursday as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations boosted risk appetite, but Brazil's real fell, adding to its worst decline in three months, after the country held a disappointing second round of oil auctions.

China said on Thursday it agreed with the United States to remove tariffs in phases, a pivotal first step in securing a deal and ending a trade stand-off between the world's two largest economies.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose for the first time in three sessions with all major stock indexes climbing higher, barring Colombian stocks .IGBC, which fell marginally.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP was up more than 1% helped by trade optimism and a bout of positive earnings including Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA which reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Natura Cosmeticos NATU3.SA jumped 7% after winning regulatory approval for the purchase of the North American company Avon AVP.N.

Brazil's real BRL= extended losses for a second day after another disappointing round of oil auctions with major global oil firms passing. The underwhelming response to the country's biggest-ever oil auction has frustrated investors' expectations as high prices and the dominant role of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA scared off global oil majors.

"While the disappointing oil auction suggests less supportive short-term flow dynamics, the medium-term narrative for Brazil remains constructive and BRL is one of our top EM picks," analysts from Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.3%. Data showed the country's export revenue plunged by nearly one-fifth to $5.3 billion in October, in an early sign of a faltering economy amid the worst unrest since the South American nation's return to democracy in 1990.

Colombia's COP= and Mexico's peso MXN= strengthened between 0.2% and 0.6% as crude prices rose above $62 a barrel on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal. O/R

The Peruvian sol PEN= was marginally lower ahead of a central bank rate decision at 2100 GMT, with expectations rife for a cut.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 13:54 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1075.33

0.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2803.08

0.59

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109600.48

1.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

44176.71

0.82

Chile IPSA .SPISA

4658.98

1.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

35951.89

1.272

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

13445.15

-0.29

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

4.0870

-0.15

Mexico peso MXN=

19.1133

0.14

Chile peso CLP=

742.3

-0.18

Colombia peso COP=

3316

0.58

Peru sol PEN=

3.343

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.6000

0.10

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Medha Singh Editing by Leslie Adler)

