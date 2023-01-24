US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump; inflation in Brazil, Mexico exceeds expectations

January 24, 2023 — 03:19 pm EST

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks extended gains for the third straight session on Tuesday, while investors assessed inflation data from Brazil and Mexico and awaited a number of interest rate decisions from central banks in the region.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 1.1%, outperforming a 0.2% rise in the broader EM stocks index .MSCIEF.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.5% though gains were limited by a near 1% fall in shares of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA which said it would increase refinery gate gasoline prices.

Data showed Brazil's annual consumer prices came in slightly above market expectations in the month to mid-January, as policymakers in Latin America's largest economy work to lower inflation to the central bank's target.

In Mexico, headline inflation accelerated and exceeded expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed, marking the first monthly pickup since September as markets brace for fresh interest rate hikes ahead.

Analysts said a 25 basis point rate hike was likely from the Mexican central bank at its February meeting.

The Mexican peso MXN= was flat against the dollar, while stocks in Mexico .MXX rose 1%.

Elsewhere in Latin America, top copper exporter Chile's peso CLP= jumped 1.6% to hit an over nine-month high against the greenback while oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= rose 1.1%, even against lacklustre commodity prices.

Investors are awaiting monetary policy decisions from the central banks of both countries later in the week, with Chile being the first to deliver its interest rate decision on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said inflation hit 234% in 2022, a slowdown from the previous year, which was more than 686%, according to the central bank.

Among other emerging market peers, Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained 1.5% against the euro after the National Bank of Hungary kept its base rate at 13% the highest in the European Union, as inflation shows no respite.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1040.23

0.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2316.29

1.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112314.71

0.52

Mexico IPC .MXX

54937.34

1.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5256.53

-1.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

248988.80

-0.549

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1315.98

-1.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1447

1.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8103

-0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

800

1.55

Colombia peso COP=

4505.25

1.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.893

-0.74

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

184.6800

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

377

-0.27

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

