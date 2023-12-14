EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks hit over 1-year high on Fed's dovish narrative; Argentina's economic challenges mount

By Siddarth S

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks hit more than one-year highs and currencies also jumped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door for likely rate cuts, while the spotlight on Argentinian markets continued with underlying economic challenges mounting from inflation to debt repayments.

The broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS advanced 1.3% by 1511 GMT, while MSCI's gauge for South American equities .MILA00000PUS jumped nearly 3%.

The stocks index hit its highest levels since April 2022, while the currencies benchmark index marked a nearly two-week high.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said the historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over as inflation falls faster than expected and with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming "into view."

Data on late Wednesday showed Argentina's annual inflation rate hit 161% in November, faster than expected and the highest monthly figure this year, and data is the first inflation readout since Milei took office last Sunday.

"Overall, inflation dynamics remain very challenging," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

"We believe we will likely see inflation readings above the levels seen this month in the coming months. Other economic measures announced by the Milei administration will also have a substantial impact on inflation dynamics," added Goldman Sachs economists.

Adding fuel to the fire, Argentina's December inflation rate will "clearly be substantially higher than in November," Economy Minister Luis Caputo said in a televised interview on Wednesday, as Javier Milei's newly elected government grapples with an economy in crisis.

Apart from surging inflation, the South American nation also faces the brunt of dealing with $400 billion worth of debt repayments over the next two years.

In latest developments, the country is set to receive financing from the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean to make a $913 million payment due to the International Monetary Fund next week, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Argentina's peso ARS=RASL in the official market was little changed at 800.50 to the dollar, while in the parallel black market ARSB= it stood at 1000 per dollar.

A dovish Fed tone boosted Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSPwhich climbed 1.0%, and the real BRL= rose 0.7%, while the country's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday for the fourth time in a row meeting market expectations.

However, the country's October retail sales dipped adding to an array of recent figures that point to a slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.

Mexican peso MXN= edged down 0.3%, while stocks .MXX jumped 2.4% ahead of a key central bank meeting where it is expected to hold interest rates steady.

Peru's monetary policy meeting is also due later in the day.

Oil and copper prices got a lift following Fed's dovish stance further boosting the broader commodity-heavy regional markets.

Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on annual inflation may approach 8% this year, a day before the central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates again to rein in soaring prices.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1511 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

993.29

2.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2575.72

2.84

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

130862.21

1.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

56541.69

2.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6107.90

1.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1001967.85

-0.151

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1167.14

0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8864

0.68

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2750

-0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

864.4

0.61

Colombia peso COP=

3950

0.44

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7562

0.66

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

800.5000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1000

7.00

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

