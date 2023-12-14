EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks hit over 1-year high after Fed pivot; Brazil, Mexico assets jump after cenbank meetings

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rallied on Thursday, boosted after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door for likely rate cuts, while Brazilian and Mexican assets rose after interest rate decisions in both countries.

MSCI's gauge for South American equities .MILA00000PUS jumped nearly 3% to its highest levels since April 2022, while the broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS advanced 1% inits best session in over one week.

Risk assets globally have cheered signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that its rate hiking cycle is at an end, with investors pricing in rate cuts as soon as next March.

"Our view has been positive on Latin American rates, and the confirmation of the Fed pivot has precipitated some of that movement," said Alejandro Cuadrado, global head of FX and LatAm strategy at BBVA.

Mexico's peso MXN= reversed earlier losses, gaining 0.3% and stocks .MXX jumped 3% to their highest since April 2022 after the Bank of Mexico held its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% and emphasized the need to keep rates at current levels for "some time" to tackle inflation.

"Banxico actually stayed pretty hawkish ... arguably in the country most impacted by the Fed," Cuadrado said, adding that the Fed's pivot was unlikely to significantly impact the outlook for most Latam central banks.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP touched a fresh intraday high of 131,259.81 points before paring some gains to trade up 0.8% at its highest since June 2021, while the real BRL= rose 0.1% after the central bank cut benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday.

MSCI's global emerging market stocks index .MSCIEF gained 2%.

Meanwhile, Argentina's peso ARS=RASL in the official market was little changed at 800 to the dollar, while the Merval stock index .MERV slipped 1.4% after data late Wednesday showed the country's annual inflation rate hit 161% in November, faster than expected.

"We will likely see inflation readings above the levels seen this month in the coming months. Other economic measures announced by the (Javier) Milei administration will also have a substantial impact on inflation dynamics," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

Argentina is set to receive financing from the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean to make a $913 million payment due to the International Monetary Fund next week, sources told Reuters.

Oil and copper prices jumped following the Fed's dovish stance, further boosting the broader commodity-heavy regional markets.

Peru's sol PEN=PE gained 0.8% ahead of a monetary policy later in the day, while its benchmark stock index .SPBLPGPT jumped 3% to an over three month high.

Colombian stocks .COLCAP rose 1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

992.82

1.99

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2575.23

2.82

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

130554.38

0.84

Mexico IPC .MXX

56700.70

2.78

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6146.59

2.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

989131.95

-1.43

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1178.62

1.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9110

0.17

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1782

0.33

Chile peso CLP=CL

864.8

0.57

Colombia peso COP=

3969.95

-0.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.752

0.78

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

800.5000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

11.46

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Daniel Wallis)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.