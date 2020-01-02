EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain with Brazil leading after China stimulus

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil stocks began the new year with a 1% rise on Thursday, leading Latin American stocks higher, and regional currencies also rallied despite a strong dollar as trade optimism and policy easing by China lifted global sentiment.

The People's Bank of China said it was reducing the cash that banks must hold as reserves. The central bank has now cut reserve ratios eight times since early 2018 to give banks more money to lend, with economic growth slowing to its weakest pace in nearly 30 years.

Markets were also encouraged by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.

Sao Paulo's commodity-heavy Bovespa index .BVSP stayed near record highs with iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA rising 1.2% as investors cheered the central bank's move in China, a major destination for Latin America's commodity exports.

The Brazilian stock index also got a lift from financial exchange operator B3 BVMF3.SA after the company said it is introducing a new pricing structure that will reduce and simplify fees investors pay to trade stocks and over-the-counter products.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.9% on Thursday, while the index for currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.2%.

A stronger dollar, which snapped a six-day losing streak, kept a check on further gains in emerging market currencies.

Still, the Brazilian real BRL=, Mexico's peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= all firmed between 0.1% and 0.8%.

The Chilean peso CLP= was one of the laggards in the region as the central bank said economic activity dropped in November, led by a decline in mining activity, as the impact of nearly two months of unrest began to register in the world's top copper producer.

Argentina's new government announced the issuance of $1.326 billion of dollar-denominated Treasury Bills, to be directly subscribed by the central bank, according to a decree in the official Gazette on Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1412 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1121.21

0.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2942.53

0.85

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117024.32

1.19

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4707.04

0.8

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0215

-0.23

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8730

0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

754.85

-0.48

Colombia peso COP=

3257.87

0.84

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3018

0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.16

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)

