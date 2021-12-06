EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain, Russian rouble slips on Washington warning

By Susan Mathew

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most Latam stocks rose, with Brazil's Bovespa index jumping almost 2% as a semblance of risk appetite returned, while Russia's rouble slipped amid talks of economic consequences from Washington over Moscow's possible offensive into Ukraine.

Experts, including the top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci, said initial studies showed the Omicron variant of the coronavirus might be mild, helping some flows into risk assets.

Brazilian airlines Gol GOLL4.SA and Azul AZUL4.SA surged around 10% each, while planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA jumped 6.2% after its subsidiary received orders for 60 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft from two Australian companies.

Infrastructure company CCR CCRO3.SA rose over 4% after a newspaper said Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec is looking to buy stake in the firm.

But with little known about the Omicron variant, concerns around it still remain.

Chile detected its first case of Omicron over the weekend, and its peso currency CLP= was down 0.6%. The peso is already down more than 2% this month as anxiety rises ahead of second round presidential elections on Dec. 19. Polls last week showed leftist candidate Gabriel Boric leading.

Brazil's real BRBY hit a six-week low. A reshuffle in Brazil's economy ministry will put Daniella Marques - a key aide to Minister Paulo Guedes - in charge of promoting private-sector investments, a source said, in a push to combat growing financial market pessimism about the country's growth prospects.

"The pandemic has pushed the fiscal accounts to an even more fragile situation, with higher public spending, lower GDP level, and less credible fiscal anchors. Thus, the fiscal policy should be in the spotlight during the 2022 presidential election," said Citigroup strategists.

A 4% surge in oil prices helped currencies of crude exporters Colombia COP= and Mexico MXN=, but Russia's rouble RUB= slipped 0.1% after a senior U.S. administration official said U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a invasion of Ukraine. O/R

Concern of contagion from any default in China's property market intensified as China Evergrande Group 3333.HK set up a risk management committee, and was likely headed towards debt restructuring amid a serious liquidity crunch.

In Mexico, data showed auto production and exports tumbled in November. Struggling oil company Pemex said it would issue new debt and receive a capital injection of up to $3.5 billion from the government to help manage its liabilities.[nL1N2SR1D5]

Pemex's troubles have weighed on Mexico's credit ratings.

Peru's sol PEN= slipped with investors watching for headlines around impeachment of leftist President Pedro Castillo who took office in July.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1213.69

-0.89

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2087.65

1.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107068.14

1.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

50609.63

0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4369.02

-0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88386.15

2.346

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1438.73

0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6849

-0.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.2078

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

846

-0.60

Colombia peso COP=

3929.1

0.87

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0749

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

101.2800

-0.11

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Alison Williams and Marguerita Choy)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.