EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on vaccine optimism, FX rally peters out

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Monday, while currencies retreated from initial gains as progress towards a coronavirus vaccine bolstered hopes for economic activity to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Bourses in Brazil .BVSP, Chile .SPIPSA and Mexico MXN= rose between 0.8% to 1.4%, tracking a rally in global equities after AstraZeneca AZN.L said its COVID-19 vaccine, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than its rivals, could be as much as 90% effective.

Emerging market assets were cheered by the simpler distribution logistics for the vaccine. Countries such as Brazil and India already have supply and manufacturing contracts in place for the vaccine.

Positive vaccine news, coupled with the prospect of easy monetary policy for the duration of the pandemic has greatly benefited equities, with the MSCI's index of regional equities .MILA00000PUS adding more than 7% over the past two weeks.

But regional currencies came off initial gains as investors were still uncertain about the timing of a vaccine, while the economic ructions from the pandemic continued to show. A resurgence of infections in Brazil - Latam's largest economy - also dulled risk appetite.

The real BRBY fell about 1%, while the Chilean peso CLP= fell more than 1%, tracking a slight decline in copper prices. MET/L

Losses in the Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= were mitigated by strength in oil markets. O/R

The Mexican unitMXN=fell slightly after briefly trading below 20 to a dollar for the first time since March.

Renewed carry trade interest and relatively higher interest rates have seen the peso outperform most of its emerging market peers this year.

"The immediate target is MXN19.80," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex told clients in a note.

"The high nominal rates (~4.28% on a one-month bill, or cetes) and the broader gains among emerging market currencies appear to be fueling the peso's gains."

Peru's sol PEN= edged lower as the country prepared a century bond in dollars after authorizing the issuance of debt of up to $4 billion to help rein in the country's coronavirus outbreak and soften its economic impact.

The issuance comes days after newly appointed interim President Francisco Sagasti told Reuters that Peru planned to issue bonds in the near term to service the Andean nation's "very high" fiscal deficit.

Argentine markets were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1218.90

0.8

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2164.80

0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107178.68

1.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

42357.27

1.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4131.91

1.91

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1246.99

0.58

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4451

-1.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1343

-0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

772.7

-1.14

Colombia peso COP=

3645.55

-0.40

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.604

-0.26

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Tom Brown

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

