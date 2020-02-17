EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on China stimulus efforts; Brazil's real takes a hit

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Stocks in Latin America edged higher on Monday as investor anxiety around the impact of a coronavirus outbreak was soothed by China's stimulus measures, but Brazil's real looked shaky after a gloomy outlook on economic growth.

China's central bank cut its medium-term lending rate on Monday, which also fanned expectations for a reduction in the country's benchmark loan prime rate (LPR).

The cut helped Chinese stock markets rise while lifting sentiment globally. MSCI's index for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS rose 0.2%.

"The economic impact of the stimulus, however, will struggle in the face of the measures needed to contain the spread of the virus," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank.

As the virus outbreak continued unabated, officials said the total number of cases rose by 2,048 to 70,548 as of Monday.

Markets in Latin America have taken a hit from the outbreak in China, which is one of the region's top export destinations.

Brazil's real BRL= fell against the dollar, as economists at Barclays became the latest bank to have cut their growth forecasts, to say the spillover from disappointing data late last year means growth this year will now be barely above 2%.

The real, which was also battered in 2019 by failed oil auctions, is among the worst performing regional currencies against the greenback.

In Chile, the peso CLP= weakened slightly. The country's central bank will hold its interest rate at 1.75% for at least another year, a poll of 59 traders showed, as policymakers are seen opting for long-term stimulus to ease the economic pain of months of unrest in 2019.

In Argentina, analysts said on Friday the country's bond market could take another beating if debt renegotiations take longer than expected.

Investors last week digested the government's unilateral postponement of a $1.47 billion payment on its AF20 bond from Thursday until Sept. 30, and comments from economy chief Martin Guzman who warned that a "deep restructuring" was on the way.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1456 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1107.93

0.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2788.10

0.15

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115267.72

0.78

Mexico IPC .MXX

44981.94

-0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4630.78

-0.54

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38782.26

0.348

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1661.96

-0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.3223

-0.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.5654

-0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

793.2

-0.30

Colombia peso COP=

3397.02

-0.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3818

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

61.5000

-0.07

