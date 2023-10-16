EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain, FX down amid Middle East tensions

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Latin American equities gained on Monday with a rise in most regional indexes, though currencies in the region traded tepidly as investors stayed on the sidelines and kept a wary eye on the conflict in the Middle East.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS added 0.8% by 1501 GMT.

Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP added 0.4%, overshadowing a 1.1% loss in Almacenes Exito IMI.CN after indebted French supermarket chain Casino CASP.PA said it had agreed to an initial deal to sell to its stake in the Latin American firm to Grupo Calleja.

Separately, Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA jumped 14.5% after the local retailer announced that its board of directors also approved the sale of its remaining stake in Éxito to Grupo Calleja.

The broader Bovespa index .BVSP was up 0.9%, while Mexico's benchmark index .MXX rose 0.6%.

A hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report pushed the investors to price in interest rates staying higher for longer, while also closely watching the developments in the Middle East and its potential impact on oil prices.

Meanwhile, Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.2% against the dollar.

The Brazilian real BRL= advanced 0.6% after a weekly central bank poll showed private sector economists now expect the country's inflation to end 2023 at the upper limit of the central bank's target range of 4.75%.

"It's more like a near term progress and it's not something like a sustained lower revision in Brazil," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist and strategist at Scotiabank.

"The central bank, as I see it, is still quite unlikely to move away from their current pace of cuts."

Peruvian sol PEN= added 0.5% as prices of copper got a boost from a weaker greenback and better demand prospects from top consumer China after its central bank injected liquidity in the banking system. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= inched 0.1% lower in thin offshore trading as local markets were closed on account of a public holiday.

Mexican peso MXN= was among the regions' top gainers, adding 0.8%.

Elsewhere in the region, the Biden administration has agreed to a deal to ease U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry while Venezuela would allow a "competitive, internationally monitored" presidential election in 2024, the Washington Post reported.

Over the weekend, business heir Daniel Noboa won Ecuador's presidential election, vowing to rebuild the South American country, which is struggling with a weak economy and rising crime and violence.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Israel's shekel ILS=weakened further, briefly hitting the psychologically key level of four per U.S. dollar for the first time since 2015 on investor jitters over Israel's war with the militant group Hamas.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1501 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

946.81

-0.47

-0.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2245.73

0.81

6.28

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116549.59

0.9

6.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

49685.95

0.62

2.52

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5851.08

1.27

11.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

760673.75

6.159

276.41

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1116.29

0.4

13.2%

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0553

0.64

-34.46

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9672

0.8

11.64

Chile peso CLP=CL

943.1

-0.23

-34.83

Colombia peso COP=

4238.01

-0.08

-29.64

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8556

0.5

-16.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

0.01

-94.69

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

5.21

-98.00

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru;)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.