EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX up for fifth day on commodities boost

March 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies firmed against a steadying dollar for a fifth straight day on Tuesday as sanctions on Russia kept commodity prices lofty, although worries about the war in Ukraine encouraged caution.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS firmed 0.3%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.8%.

Mexico's peso MXN= jumped 0.5% against the dollar after a preliminary estimate showed the country's economy likely expanded by 0.3% in February compared with the previous month.

Brazil's real BRL, BRBY traded 0.7% higher after having hit its highest since June 2021 earlier in the session.

The country's central bank considered implementing a lower rate hike of at least 75 basis points this month, but decided a 100 basis point increase would be "timelier" given inflationary pressures, minutes from its last policy meeting showed.

With Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in its fourth week, commodity-exporting countries have benefitted from a global spike in energy and agricultural commodity prices due to sanctions on Russia. But countries that depend on imports of oil and agricultural products have been hard hit.

"The polarisation (of EM currencies) promises to increase in the coming months," said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior financial analyst at FxPro.

Resource-rich currencies stand to gain in the current environment, with the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY gaining more than 13% in 2022, and Colombia's peso COP= and South Africa's rand ZAR= adding 7% and 8% respectively.

On the other hand, the Turkish lira TRY= and Egyptian pound EGP= have shed 10% and 15% respectively.

Among stocks, MSCI's Latam stocks index .MILA00000PUS has surged 20% this year, while its EM counterpart .MSCIEF is down 10%.

"Even in the event of a military settlement, there is no expectation of a quick recovery of previous economic ties," said Kuptsikevich.

But in the long term, inflationary risks are seen catching up. Citigroup downgraded Brazil's 2023 growth estimate to 1.2% from 1.5%, citing geopolitical developments spurring inflation, higher interest rates and an additional headwind for economic activity.

In Argentina, the central bank will raise the country's interest rate on Tuesday, a source told Reuters, although the size of the hike is still under discussion.

Elsewhere, Hungary's forint EURHUF= jumped after the central bank raised the base rate by a bigger than expected 100 basis points to help combat inflation.

The Russian rouble RUB= steadied at 104 to the dollar, lacking momentum for larger moves, while central bank intervention helped stabilize government OFZ bonds. RU/RUB

S&P Global has suspended services of all products to customers in Russia and Belarus who are subject to sanctions, the ratings agency said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1132.30

1.53

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2564.71

0.78

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117388.61

1.06

Mexico IPC .MXX

55517.66

0.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4926.54

-1.36

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90853.38

0.902

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1552.29

0.82

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9342

0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2713

0.48

Chile peso CLP=CL

791.3

0.27

Colombia peso COP=

3759.51

0.97

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.766

0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

110.0700

-0.09

