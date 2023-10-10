EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX up as dovish Fed comments soothe rate jitters

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose against the dollar on Tuesday as dovish remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials assuaged some worries about high borrowing costs, though caution remained over the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 1.6% after top U.S. policymakers indicated rising yields on long-term bonds could steer the central bank from further increases in its main policy rate.

The dollar =USD took a breather after having benefited in the previous session from its safe-haven status as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas rattled investors.

"Until there is a sense that Hamas-Israel can pull in other actors, it will be seen as just a small regional matter that may not impact global FX values nor aid the dollar in becoming a safe-haven," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

Mexico's peso MXN= and its Colombian peer COP= added 1.0% and 1.9%, respectively, by 1452 GMT.

Brazil's consumer prices likely rose faster in September to bring inflation to its highest rate in seven months, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The real BRL= gained 1.2% ahead of the data due on Wednesday.

"The forecast acceleration of inflation is expected to have been driven by higher administered prices (gasoline and diesel) higher print in services (driven by airfares and food away from home), and lower deflation in food at home," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

However, the currency of the world's biggest copper exporter Chile CLP= fell 0.3% as worries about lower demand from China due to its ailing property sector weighed on prices of the red metal. MET/L

Latin American markets are recovering after having recently come under pressure from a rising dollar and Treasury yields on fears of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates, while local central banks continue monetary easing to avoid hampering growth.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund raised its 2023 output growth estimate for Latin America and the Caribbean to 2.3% from July's 1.9% due to faster expected growth in Brazil and Mexico.

However, the fund expects Argentina and Chile among major regional economies, to see a contraction this year.

Argentina's central bank board said it will discuss the possibility of hiking the benchmark interest rate from its current 118% at its meeting later this week. The peso ARSB= weakened in parallel trade, hitting an all-time low of 1,000 per dollar.

Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS were up 2.8%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

945.17

1.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2236.95

2.73

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116568.61

1.23

Mexico IPC .MXX

49837.20

1.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5753.13

1.63

Argentina MerVal .MERV

674126.84

3.931

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1114.26

-0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0770

1.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0473

0.78

Chile peso CLP=CL

926.9

-0.37

Colombia peso COP=

4238.66

1.77

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8169

0.85

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1020

-7.35

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

