EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX tepid on rate worries ahead of Powell's remarks

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sentiment across most of Latin America turned cautious on Thursday as investors stayed away from big bets on riskier equities and currencies while interest rate worries heightened ahead of remarks by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS were down 0.2%, while currencies .MILA00000CUS were muted.

The dollar held firm against major currencies, underpinned by the U.S. 10-year yield nearing the 5% level and before remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a discussion on the economy at 1600 GMT. USD/

"My impression is the Fed will send the message that interest rates are going to stay high for the rest of this year, and most probably during the first quarter of next year," said Alfredo Coutino, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics.

Most countries in South America had began monetary tightening much earlier than the Fed, and have started cutting interest rates this year, thereby narrowing rate differentials and the ability to attract more inflows.

Brazil's government is preparing to introduce currency hedging instruments this year to attract more long-term investments from abroad, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told Reuters, in an effort to reverse slumping foreign direct investment (FDI). The real BRL= was flat.

Currencies of major copper producer Peruvian sol PEN= added 0.4% as prices of the red metal brightened on hopes of better demand outlook out of top consumer China. MET/L

Meanwhile, oil producers Mexico's peso MXN= shed 0.3% and Colombia's peso COP= weakened 0.1% as crude prices slipped after the U.S. eased sanctions on Venezuela to allow more oil to flow globally. O/R

Venezuela's sovereign bonds were being quoted as much as 100% higher after the United States lifted its ban on secondary market trading of some of the country's eurobonds.

"We're going to have some volatility and price action," said Edward Cowen, CEO of Winterbrook.

"Funds will use this as an opportunity to get in because they want further exposure, and also because their positions have obviously doubled over the last 24 hours."

South American stocks .MILA00000CUS were little changed by 14:41 GMT.

Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP lost 0.1% and Mexico's benchmark index .MXX was down 0.8%, while Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP rose 0.2%.

Among single movers, Embraer EMBR3.SA advanced 0.9% after the Brazilian aircraft maker announced that American Airlines AAL.O has signed an order worth $230.6 million to purchase four new E175 aircraft.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

931.13

-1.27

-1.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2198.21

-0.18

5.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114260.25

0.18

4.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

48876.81

-0.81

0.85

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5750.71

-0.79

#VALUE!

Argentina MerVal .MERV

767656.74

-3.912

279.87

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1132.03

-0.22

#VALUE!

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0568

-0.06

-34.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3162

-0.42

7.55

Chile peso CLP=CL

942.8

0.12

-34.81

Colombia peso COP=

4249.63

-0.05

-29.83

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8715

-0.40

-16.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

-94.69

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

880

2.84

-97.81

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

