EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX surge as commodity prices rally

By Susan Mathew

May 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies roared higher on Monday, with Brazil shares rising 3.5% as a commodity prices surged on hopes of economic recovery as countries eased pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Encouraging data from a COVID-19 vaccine trial by U.S. drugmaker Moderna MRNA.O added to the optimism, bolstering Wall Street's rally. .N

Despite worrying rises in the number of new cases in emerging markets, especially Brazil, and simmering U.S.-China trade tensions, an index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 4.3%. Its currency counterpart .MILA00000CUS surged 1% after both indexes ended lower last week.

Oil firms Petrobras PETR4.SA, PETR3.SA and Ecopetrol ECO.CN climbed between 3.1% and 7.2% as crude prices rose, while iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA rallied 6.3% for its best day in 10 months. O/RIRONORE/

Currencies of oil exporters Brazil BRL=, Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= firmed between 1.3% and 1.5%, with the Mexican peso touching a more than four-week high.

Chile, the world's largest producer of copper, saw its peso CLP= climb 1%, while stocks .SPIPSA were on track for their biggest one-day gain in three weeks. Copper prices surged almost 2%. MET/L

Outbreak hot-spots such as Italy reopened shops and restaurants, while New York and Spain plan to lift restrictions gradually. In Mexico, automotive, mining and construction sectors will be told in 72 hours if they can resume operations, the government said.MKTS/GLOB

But the regional picture remained grim, with a central bank survey showing Brazil's economy is expected to shrink by more than 5% this year.

The political scenario in Brazil remained precarious too, with health minister Nelson Teich resigning on Friday, as he and President Jair Bolsonaro showed themselves increasingly out of step, with Bolsonaro calling for a rollback of state quarantines and for the widespread use of unproven drugs, such as chloroquine, to fight the virus.

"This increases uncertainty about how the pandemic will develop in Brazil and how it will affect the economy, and the BRL is therefore likely to remain under depreciation pressure for the time being," said Commerzbank analyst You-Na Park-Heger.

Teich is the second minister to leave a post in Bolsonaro's government after Justice Minister Sergio Moro quit last month over differences with the president.

Argentina's peso ARS marked a fresh low against the dollar with risk of a sovereign debt default looming. Argentina received three new counter-offers from creditors late on Friday with the deadline to restructure $65 billion in foreign debt lapsing on Friday.

"We believe the authorities will continue to signal progress in the negotiations, with talks continuing after the aforementioned deadline, to limit the economic impact of a default," said analysts at Citi Research.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1449 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

910.79

1.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1607.43

4.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

80242.13

3.46

Mexico IPC .MXX

36506.99

2.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3738.96

3.22

Argentina MerVal .MERV

40682.61

3.286

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1068.31

1.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7594

1.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.5930

1.42

Chile peso CLP=CL

819.8

0.78

Colombia peso COP=

3858.32

1.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4208

0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.8100

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

