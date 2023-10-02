EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX start Q4 on dour note; Chilean peso sinks after data

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Latin American markets started the fourth-quarter in the red on Monday as the dollar continued its march upwards and oil prices tumbled, with the Chilean and Colombian currencies eyeing their worst day since June.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 2%, its biggest daily decline in nearly four months, after the IMACEC economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product, slipped by 0.9% in August on an annual basis, as the Andean country's economy stutters following a rapid post-pandemic recovery.

"The sequential decline was driven by the services sector that had remained a source of economic activity resilience and a source of inflationary pressures," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Also weighing on the copper producer's currency were declining prices of the red metal on a strong dollar, with copper producer Peru's sol PEN=PE trading down 0.2%. MET/L

Currencies of oil exporters Mexico's MXN= and Colombia .COP declined 1.6% and 2.1% respectively amid weak oil prices, with Colombia's peso on track for its worst day since June after its central bank held rates on Friday. O/R

More broadly, MSCI's index tracking major Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 1.3%, its biggest daily drop in two months, while stock markets in the region .MILA00000PUS dropped 2.2%.

Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP dropped 0.7% while Mexico's BMV IPC .MXX rose 0.6%.

Latam currencies notched their first quarterly declines in over a year on Friday as the dollar strengthened on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep rates higher for much longer than previously thought.

Further adding to the gloom were concerns about narrowing rate differentials as some regional economies embark on a monetary easing cycle given cooling growth.

"Summer failed to bring the much-needed calm to emerging markets as the market mood saw a marked deterioration given the sharp spike in core bond yields, as well as a stronger U.S. dollar," HSBC analysts said.

Adding to the sombre mood, a survey by S&P showed September manufacturing activity in Brazil eased back into contractionary territory, though job creation topped expectations.

The real BRL= slipped 0.8%, and Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP dropped 1.4%.

U.S. bond yields and the dollar continued to build on their September gains on Monday, denting appetite for risk assets, while oil slid. MKTS/GLOB

Broader EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell 0.4% on the day, while EM stocks .MSCIEF dipped 0.3%.

HSBC's Emerging Markets Sentiment Survey showed that while some investors have moderated some expectations for EM asset performance in the fourth quarter, overall positive sentiment has been broadly sustained.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

949.77

-0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2251.42

-2.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114965.88

-1.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

51193.52

0.63

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5757.65

-1.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

559322.65

-0.577

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1113.16

-0.76

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0689

-0.84

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6808

-1.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

908

-2.05

Colombia peso COP=

4165

-2.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7841

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

795

0.63

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.