EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX slides on rate-hike jitters

By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks slumped nearly 3%, while major currencies lost ground against a firming dollar on Tuesday amid a risk-off sentiment due to rising fears of rate hikes and a global slowdown, with Chilean peso down ahead of central bank decision.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 2.2% and the currency real BRL= slipped 1.6% against the dollar after a senior policymaker said Brazil's central bank will need to be cautious about handling the end of its current tightening cycle and may still raise interest rates this month, underscoring that inflation is only beginning to subside.

Volatility ahead of the upcoming elections continued, with recent polls showing former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leading in the presidential race, followed by current President Jair Bolsonaro.

"Bolsonaro still has a 20–25% chance of being re-elected, thanks in large part to his use of government spending to increase support... Additional fiscal expansion ahead of the election next month cannot be ruled out," TD Securities strategists Elizabeth Johnson and Wilson Ferrarezi said in a note.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA slumped 2.65% as a market rally following the rejection of a proposed new progressive constitution petered out. Rating agency Fitch said the rejection of new constitution prolongs uncertainties stemming from constitutional reform.

The peso CLP= fell 1.3% ahead of the decision later in the day where the Central Bank of Chile is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate to 10.50% from 9.75% previously.

Also weighing on resource-rich Latam currencies, crude prices fell, triggered by concerns over crumbling demand amid new COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the possibility of more interest rate hikes. O/R

Currencies of major crude exporters including Colombia's peso COP= and Mexico's peso MXN= lost 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Broadly pressuring emerging market currencies, the U.S. dollar index =USD climbed 0.55% after a report on the U.S. services industry in August reinforced the view that the economy was not in recession, while U.S. interest rates stay poised for sharp rises and as recession talk stalks Europe. FRX/

"With the global economy slowing and interest rates rising, new orders (both external and domestic) are likely to remain soft across much of the emerging world over the coming months... High inflation has also played a role in dampening domestic demand," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Latam currencies and stocks have been under pressure this year on risks of drying-up capital inflows, spiralling inflation, geopolitical risks and fears of an acute global economic downturn.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

964.02

-0.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2126.03

-2.91

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109689.71

-2.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

45938.12

-0.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5622.20

-2.65

Argentina MerVal .MERV

137597.07

-0.485

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1225.07

-0.94

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2353

-1.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1362

-0.75

Chile peso CLP=CL

892.9

-1.32

Colombia peso COP=

4473.95

-0.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.897

-0.54

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

140.5600

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

272

-0.74

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)

