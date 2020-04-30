EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX set to lag emerging market peers in April

By Ambar Warrick

April 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies dropped on Thursday, and were set to end the month lower as continued signs of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak added to concerns over stability in regional economies.

Brazil's real BRBY and Mexico's peso MXN= fell about 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively. Latin American currencies were also seen underperforming over the month in comparison to their emerging market peers.

The MSCI's index of regional currencies was set to fall 2.5% in April, while a broader index of developing world currencies .MIEM00000CUS was set to add 0.6%.

Latin American stock markets retreated for the day. Like currencies, they were set to underperform their broader emerging market peers in April.

The MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS eyed a 6.5% gain in April, while an index of broader developing world stocks .MSCIEF was set to add 9.3%. A swathe of weak economic data from the developed world had bought with it fresh risk aversion, adding to existing concerns that many Latin American economies lacked the fiscal strength to combat the coronavirus.

Data showed Mexico's economy was set to mark its sharpest quarterly contraction since 2009, although the preliminary figures were slightly better than expected.

"Mexico stands to suffer the severest slow-down in Latin America and it looks as though Banxico is now ready to favour growth over currency stability," ING analysts wrote in a note.

Brazil's real BRL= was set for its worst day in more than a week. The currency also underperformed its regional peers for the month, having recently sunk into record-low territory as political uncertainty in the country added to concerns over the economic shock of the virus.

The unemployment rate in Latin America's largest economy rose to 12.2% in the three months to March, its biggest rise in three years, even as the full impact of the coronavirus was yet to be reflected.

"President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the economy and cabinet departures have added a political risk premium to the BRL, which may remain embedded during 2Q20," ING analysts wrote.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP fell nearly 2%, dragged lower by a more than 5% drop in Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, one of the country's largest lenders.

The bank's first-quarter profit missed expectations, while its provisions for expected loan losses soared.

Mexican .MXN and Chilean .SPIPSA stocks fell more than 1% each.

On the other hand, the Chilean CLP= and the Colombian COP= pesos were set to gain for the month.

Regional markets will be closed on Friday for labor day.

