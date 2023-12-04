EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX set for worst session since October on dollar recovery, commodity weakness

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Currencies and stocks in resources-rich Latin America fell on Monday as commodity prices declined, while a resurgent U.S. dollar added further pressure.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS weakened 0.9% against the dollar, while MSCI's equities index for the region .MILA00000PUS lost 1.7%. Both indexes were on track for their biggest daily decline since October.

The greenback <=USD> ticked higher, regaining some ground after falling for three straight weeks on bets that the Federal Reserve will soon be cutting interest rates. USD/

"November was a devastating month for the dollar, so naturally, what you're seeing now is investors digesting a lot of the commentary from what Jerome Powell said that they're going to keep interest rates higher for longer," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex, referring to the Fed chair.

Declining commodity prices also weighed on assets in the region, with oil prices dropping as traders awaited plans by OPEC and its allies to cut production next year. O/RIRN/

MSCI's indexes for stocks and currencies in South America ended the previous week in the green, extending November's rally in which the equities gauge notched its best month since November 2020 on hopes that U.S. rates have peaked.

The currency of Brazil, the region's biggest economy, BRL= depreciated 1.3%. A poll showed the local economy likely shrank 0.2% last quarter from the April-June period due to weak service industry activity after a surprisingly good performance in the first half of this year. The data is due on Tuesday.

Mexico's peso MXN= weakened 1.8% in its biggest daily drop since early October. Mexican gross fixed investment fell 1.5% in September from the previous month, data showed.

Argentina's main Merval index .MERV added 2.6%, while the local peso ARSB= traded at 910 to the dollar in parallel trade. Separately, the country's incoming government aims to strike a trade agreement between the European Union and Latin American economies.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= dipped 1.3%, while copper producer Chile's peso CLP=also weakened 1.3% as a stronger dollar weighed on prices of the red metal. MET/L

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP fell 1%, pulling back from a two-year high touched in the previous session.

Brazilian Lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SAslipped 0.2% launching a cryptocurrency trading service for clients of its investment platform.

Elsewhere in the region, Venezuelan voters rejected the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) jurisdiction over the country's territorial dispute with Guyana and backed the creation of a new state in the potential oil-rich Esequibo region in a Sunday referendum.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.67

-0.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2451.09

-1.72

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126833.68

-1.05

Mexico IPC .MXX

54089.20

0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5823.36

-1.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

846887.87

-2.675

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1154.15

0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9477

0.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4918

-1.84

Chile peso CLP=CL

866.8

-1.37

Colombia peso COP=

4014.5

-1.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.751

-0.81

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

362.4500

-0.37

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

910

4.95

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Richard Chang)

