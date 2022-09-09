EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX rise on commodities boost, easing dollar

By Anisha Sircar

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Major Latin America currencies gained on Friday as the dollar retreated from recent peaks, while stronger commodities prices also gave a fillip to assets in the resource-rich region.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY= added 0.8%. Consumer prices in Latam's largest economy dipped 0.36% in August, marking the second consecutive month of deflation as fuel prices dip.

"Inflation rate fell to a 14-month low of 8.7% y/y in August, but hawkish comments from the central bank this week support our view that there will be one final 25 bps interest rate hike to 14.00% in the tightening cycle," said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital Economics.

"The continued strengthening of inflation of goods and services will continue to worry policymakers at the central bank... A 25 bps hike in the Selic rate at the meeting later this month is in play."

The real has been on a rocky path ahead of presidential elections in October. Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could tap his centrist running mate to run economic policy if he wins a third term in October, four of his senior advisors told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Mexican industrial output rose 0.4% in July from June and was 2.6% higher year-over-year. The peso MXN= inched up 0.2%.

Elsewhere in the region, Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.1%. The central bank slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes for the first time in 13 months on Thursday, raising rates by 25 basis points as it cited expectations of falling inflation.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.9%, while Colombia's peso COP= added 0.8%. Crude prices were lifted by supply disruption threats, while copper and other industrial metals rose on optimism about policy easing at top metals consumer China. MET/LO/R

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS were set to end the week 1.8% higher, while currencies .MILA00000CUS eyed weekly gains of 0.4%.

Assets in the export-heavy region have been buoyed this year as commodity prices were boosted by Russia's war in Ukraine, but the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening measures have sapped risk sentiment recently.

"Brazil, Russia, South Africa and Mexico all started tightening cycles before the Fed and shifted to wider short-dated interest rate spreads vs the U.S., while cumulative tightening from Brazil and Mexico has outstripped the Fed," said Mike Gallagher, director of research at Continuum Economics.

"EM currency tension can rise as the Fed shifts to a 4% Fed Funds rate, but we do not see a major crisis among bigger EM countries."

Meanwhile, Argentina's central bank is set to end the week with over $1 billion of foreign currency purchases, boosted by a government drive to stimulate soybean exports to bring in much-needed dollars.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1433 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

970.54

1.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2203.24

2.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112099.51

1.99

Mexico IPC .MXX

46740.88

0.99

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5579.04

1.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

143594.40

1.473

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1224.07

1.75

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1596

0.85

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8970

0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

875.2

0.71

Colombia peso COP=

4357.85

0.75

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8774

-0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

141.3600

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

275

1.82

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

