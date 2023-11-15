EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX rise on bright China data, soft US PPI

By Siddarth S

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks rose on Wednesday as risk appetite received a lift following bright economic data from China and cooling U.S. consumer and producer prices boosted bets that Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes had peaked.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5% by 1522 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.2% against the dollar.

Data showed U.S. October producer prices (PPI) eased a day after cooler-than-expected consumer inflation readings, providing further evidence that the Fed was done with its rate hikes and might start cutting rates as soon as next year.

"As long as core inflation is under 4.5%, the Fed will do what is necessary to sustain growth and that means cutting rates sooner and faster at the first sign of falling payrolls or unemployment rising towards 4.5%," Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TSLombard said in a note.

However, U.S. retail sales fell in October, though by less than expected. Data showed retail sales slipped 0.1% last month while economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would fall 0.3%.

"Consumer spending may be losing a bit of momentum, but not as much as had been widely expected given the recent deterioration in various measures of consumer sentiment," Wells Fargo economists wrote in a note.

In Asia, China's industrial output and retail sales growth beat expectations in October, but the underlying economic picture highlighted significant pockets of weakness with the crisis-hit property sector continuing to forestall a full-blown revival.

Resource-rich Latin American countries who are major oil exporters and copper producers are heavily influenced by China's economic environment, with the world's second-largest economy being the biggest metals and oil consumer.

Among individual bourses, heavyweights Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 2.3% and Mexican shares .MXX rose 0.6%, while Peru's Lima equities index .SPBLPSPT rose 0.8% and Chilean shares .SPIPSA rose 1.0%.

Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP climbed 0.4% ahead of third-quarter economic activity data.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.3%, tracking lower oil prices.

Limiting losses in broader FX, copper producer Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.7% as prices for the red metal rose on positive China data.

The Brazilian peso BRL= gained 0.1%.

Argentina's central bank allowed the peso ARS=RASL to weaken slightly on Wednesday to 353 per dollar, traders said, reactivating its 'crawling peg' for the currency that has been frozen at 350 per dollar since a primary election in mid-August.

Across the east, the Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX on Wednesday soared to its highest level since early July against the dollar, boosted by the continued supply of foreign currency by exporters and high interest rates. The rouble was last up 0.8%. RU/RUB

Nigerian inflation rose for the tenth month in a row in October, increasing pressure on the new central bank governor to raise interest rates when the monetary policy committee meets for the first time since his appointment.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1538 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

984.57

2.65

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2448.52

0.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

123165.76

2.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

52906.56

0.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5770.24

1.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

635185.66

0.105

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1111.81

0.39

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8646

-0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3211

0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

883.1

0.92

Colombia peso COP=

3949.66

0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7692

-0.32

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

353.0000

-0.82

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

