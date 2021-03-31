EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX rise but still on course for worst quarter in a year

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

March 31 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks were on course to close out their worst quarter in a year on Wednesday as bets of a faster U.S. economic recovery lifted the dollar and a worsening coronavirus crisis in Brazil hit regional markets.

The real BRL=, among the worst performing EM currencies so far this year with losses of almost 9%, rose 1.6%.

Other regional peers including the Mexican peso MXN=, the Colombian peso COP= and the Chilean peso CLP= all rose in a reversal of this year's trend as the dollar weakened. FRX/

Hawkish signals from the central bank and recent moves by President Jair Bolsonaro to win support from allies in Congress amid criticism over his government's handling of the pandemic supported Brazil's markets recently.

However, with the country reporting record COVID-19 deaths, its public finances and economic activity have taken a heavy toll.

Data showed the number of people officially out of work in the three months to January hit its highest since comparable records began in 2012, while another set showed national debt rose to a new all-time high of 90% of GDP in February.

"We maintain our worse-than-consensus fiscal scenario where total public spending surpasses the Spending Cap by BRL75 billion (1.0% of GDP) in 2021, but warn that the risks of a larger fiscal ease are increasing due to the tough Covid-19 situation," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

Mexico's economy is seen growing at a quick pace in 2021 and reaching pre-pandemic levels by the beginning of 2022, after suffering its steepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s last year, the finance ministry said. The Mexican peso rose 0.5%.

"The proximity to the U.S. has become a blessing for Mexico as the country should benefit from the U.S. fiscal stimulus via several transmission channels, including exports, remittances and tourism flows," said Gabriela Soni, emerging markets strategist Mexico at UBS.

The Chilean peso rose after the central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5%, in line with expectations.

The central bank also said the economy would grow 6% to 7% in 2021, a greater expansion than previously predicted, buoyed by one of the world´s most successful vaccination drives.

Still, the MSCI index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was on course for a nearly 6% drop in the first quarter, while its equities counterpart .MILA00000PUS was set for a 6.3% decline - their worst quarterly losses since March 2020.

Brazil's main Bovespa index .BVSP slipped after hitting a one-month high in the previous session as banks weighed.

Payment processing company Cielo SA CIEL3.SA soared 5.5% after Brazil's central bank allowed Facebook FB.O to process payments through the WhatsApp messaging service, which Cielo has a partnership with.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1845 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1317.59

-0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2299.41

1.03

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116343.22

-0.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

47144.78

-1.59

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4901.15

-0.55

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48108.63

0.037

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1320.12

-0.54

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6469

1.97

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4580

0.55

Chile peso CLP=CL

719.4

1.26

Colombia peso COP=

3660.3

1.83

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7428

0.75

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

91.9800

-0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

138

2.17

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Diane Craft)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.