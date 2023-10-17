EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX rise as investors assess U.S. data, MidEast tensions

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rebounded from an initial fall on Tuesday as investors assessed whether U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, while also keeping an eye on developments in the Middle East.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS inched 0.3% higher, led by a 0.6% gain in Columbian peso COP=, while Mexico's peso MXN= dropped 0.3% against the dollar by 1445 GMT.

Brazil's August services activitydata disappointed markets, as the region's largest economy posted its worst monthly performance in four months, missing all estimates after a major drop in transportation activity.

Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note that going ahead, services activity could be pressured by the fading impulse from economic reopening, tight domestic monetary and financial conditions, high levels of household indebtedness and the turnaround in the credit cycle.

The dollar strengthened and yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. treasury note rose after fresh data showed domestic retail sales were better-than-expected in September, stoking worries of monetary policy staying tighter for longer.

Chile's peso CLP= also rose 0.3% despite a fall in copper prices amid demand worries in the world's largest producer of the red metal.MET/L

Currencies of copper producers Chile and Peru are the worst performing in the region in the year as demand worries for the raw material as a consequence of China's embattled property sector and high borrowing costs weighed.

Market participants are also keeping a cautious eye on developments in the Middle East amid concerns of the conflict spreading across the region.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS climbed 0.4% by 14:45 GMT.

Barring Mexico's benchmark index .MXX, which slid 0.3%, all other major regional bourses were either flat or in the green.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP was flat, while Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP was a bright spot, up 0.4%.

Argentina's stock market surged more than 5% to a record high as investors returned to markets following two national holidays when domestic assets improved in foreign markets, just five days before the presidential elections.

Among individual movers, Vale VALE3.SA rose 0.3% after falling in early trade. The Brazilian miner said it has created a company to sell and distribute sand obtained from its iron ore tailings, part of its efforts to reduce the disposal of such materials in dams or piles following major disasters.

Also in the region, Venezuela's government and opposition will resume long-suspended talks that President Nicolas Maduro said would benefit the upcoming 2024 election, a move that could lead to Washington easing sanctions.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

951.28

0.54

-1.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2258.86

0.45

7.28

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116451.92

-0.03

6.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

49692.84

-0.29

2.54

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5899.84

0.8

12.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

797946.31

4.9

294.86

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1121.36

0.45

-12.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0249

0.22

-34.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9375

-0.34

9.82

Chile peso CLP=CL

943.1

0.40

-34.83

Colombia peso COP=

4227.35

0.30

-29.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8596

-0.29

-16.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

-94.69

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

940

4.26

-97.95

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

