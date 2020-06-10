EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX retreat as Fed points to continued stimulus

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and most currencies retreated from recent highs on Wednesday after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve implied a long road to economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, denting risk appetite.

The Fed signaled years of continued monetary support with policymakers expecting a 6.5% decline in gross domestic product this year.

Risk assets have rallied on the prospect of some near-term pickup in economic activity. Still, the Fed's statement implied that the world's largest economy needs more than just easing lockdowns to recover.

"While the Fed was successful in helping the stock market recover from the coronavirus-driven selloff in March, the jury is out on how much the Fed is helping the economy recover," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expects the global economy to contract 6% this year, the biggest peacetime downturn in a century, before it emerges next year from a recession.

Brazil's real BRBY dropped around 1% after data showed the steepest monthly deflation since 1998 as the coronavirus outbreak slammed fuel and air travel prices. This raised bets of another interest rate cut further into record low territory next week.

After a pullback on Tuesday, Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.2%. The Mexican economy most likely shrank 17% in April and will probably contract "a little less" in May, the finance minister said, as officials further re-open the country after more than two months of lockdown.

"Economic recovery is likely to be very slow," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank, citing policy uncertainty by the government and likely interest rate cuts as risks for the currency.

The Colombian peso COP= fell 0.6%, while Chile's peso CLP= retreated 0.3%.

Regional currencies failed to capitalize on weakness in the dollar, which sank to a three-month low. USD/

Latin American stocks also retreated, with bourses in Brazil .BVSP and Mexico .MXN losing about 1.8% each.

Argentine stocks .MERV edged up, while the peso ARS= dipped to the dollar.

As a Friday deadline approaches, Argentina's $65 billion debt restructuring is being closely watched, with the government and its creditors in a sensitive final stretch to strike a breakthrough. Citigroup strategists expect yet another extension of the deadline as the government prepares a second amended proposal.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1012.68

0.3

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2051.18

-2.67

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

95034.14

-1.77

Mexico IPC .MXX

38470.25

-1.83

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4073.38

-1.28

Argentina MerVal .MERV

46739.81

0.578

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1189.87

-1.66

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9374

-1.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.8538

0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

772.4

-0.34

Colombia peso COP=

3670.06

-0.60

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4248

0.53

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.2500

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Ambar Warrick; editing by Grant McCool)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.