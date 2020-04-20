EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX pressured by weakness in oil markets

By Ambar Warrick

April 20 (Reuters) - Mexican and Colombian currencies retreated on Monday as oil prices plummeted, while broader Latin American risk assets remained under pressure from concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil futures sank as markets fretted over a supply glut and slumping demand. A U.S. crude futures contract touched its lowest level since 1998, at about $10.77 a barrel. O/R

The Mexican peso MXN= shed more than 1.3%, while the Colombian peso COP= dropped about 0.7%. Both countries are large exporters of crude, making their currencies more sensitive to the oil market.

A stronger U.S. dollar also pressured Latin American currencies, with the MSCI's index of regional currencies .MILA000000CUS dropping 0.4%. USD/

With risk appetite nearly non-existent due to the outbreak, regional currencies have sunk and hovered around multi-year lows, with chances of a robust recovery in the mid-term seen as exceedingly slim.

The oil market slump underscored a steep decline in global economic activity. A recent output cut by the OPEC has failed to prop up prices in the face of weak demand.

"Oil has captured market attention with a drift sub-$15 a barrel... prices in the teens are to unfold this month as storage capacity becomes an issue. Moreover, demand destruction is always expected to be much too large to offset the supply curtailment," Mazen Issa, Senior FX Strategist at TD Securities wrote in a note.

The weakness carried over to the stock market, with Brazilian stocks .BVSP dropping about 1.8%, leading losses among their regional peers. Oil and gas heavyweight Petrobras PETR4.SA was among the biggest drags on the Bovespa, falling more than 2%.

The real BRL= fell about 1%. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures, which he has branded as ill-founded job killers.

Mexican stocks .MXX fell about 1.3%. Ratings agency Moody's had downgraded Mexico's credit rating on Friday, and cut the debt of state oil firm Pemex to junk status.

Pemex bonds could now be hit by $7-10 billion of forced selling after the downgrade, Citigroup has estimated. The move is likely to further pressure the peso.

Chile's peso CLP= shed about 0.5%, while stocks in the country fell .SPIPSA fell 1.1%.

The MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell about 1.6%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

899.89

-0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1620.58

-1.66

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

77697.77

-1.64

Mexico IPC .MXX

34451.78

-0.84

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3779.59

-1.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

29878.07

-0.017

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1184.07

-0.67

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2983

-1.23

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.9818

-1.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

856.2

-0.28

Colombia peso COP=

3951.6

-0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4077

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

65.9600

-0.15

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

