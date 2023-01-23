EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX outperform emerging market peers

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Latin American assets outperformed their emerging markets peers on Monday, supported by firm commodity prices, while the leaders of Brazil and Argentina published an article stating their aim for greater economic integration, including a common South American currency.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.3% by 1945 GMT, while broader emerging market (EM) currencies were flat.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS added 0.8%, with Argentina's Merval index .MERV leading among Latin American peers.

Latam stocks have outperformed the region's currencies since the start of 2023 after lagging for three straight years.

"While there is some evidence of improvement in underlying fundamentals, be it the regionalisation of trade benefiting Mexico or buoyant commodity markets benefiting Brazil, these markets remain dynamic and uncertain," said Charles Sunnucks, emerging markets analyst at Oldfield Partners.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP pared some of its early gains as losses in banking stocks offset the jump in energy and material stocks. The Brazilian real BRL= rose 0.2% against the dollar.

Brazil and Argentina aim for greater economic integration, including the development of a common currency, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez said in a joint article they penned.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= added 0.6%, tracking firm prices of the red metal on improving prospects for demand in top consumer China.

Chile's central bank is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its January meeting later this week, a Reuters poll of traders showed, before an easing cycle that would take rates to 6.5% within 12 months.

Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.8% to its lowest in over a month. Deadly anti-government protests continued to spread nationwide, with Peruvian police arresting more than 200 people accused of illegally entering the campus of a major Lima university.

Peru's inflation will likely end January at a rate between 8.8% and 8.9% on an annual basis, the country's minister of economy said on Monday , as protests and road blockades push up food prices.

"Political unrest remains a headwind, but it should be mitigated by a more supportive global backdrop in the form of a stable-to-weaker US dollar and China’s reopening," said Alejo Czerwonko, Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management in a note.

As crude prices advanced, oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.3% while Colombian peso COP= rose 1.2% against the dollar to hit an over three-month high.

Colombia's crude oil production in November 2022 rose 3.1% from the same month a year earlier, the government said on Monday.

Mexico's headline inflation is forecast to have remained steady during the first half of January while core inflation is seen slowing, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The inflation numbers are scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1039.04

0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2291.61

0.79

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112179.17

0.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

54623.62

1.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5308.23

1.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

251422.22

1.511

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1333.66

-0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1980

0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8149

0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

812.9

0.57

Colombia peso COP=

4540

1.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8733

-0.79

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

184.3600

-0.49

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

372

1.08

