EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX on course for worst quarter in a year

By Sruthi Shankar

March 31 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks were on course to close out their worst quarter in a year on Wednesday as bets of a faster U.S. economic recovery lifted the dollar and a worsening coronavirus crisis in Brazil hit regional markets.

The real BRL=, among the worst performing EM currencies so far this year with losses of almost 9%, rose 1.2%.

Other regional peers including the the Mexican peso MXN=, the Colombian peso COP= and the Chilean peso CLP= all rose in a reversal of this year's trend as the dollar weakened. FRX/

Hawkish signals from the central bank and recent moves by President Jair Bolsonaro to win support from allies in Congress amid criticism over his government's handling of the pandemic supported Brazil's markets recently.

However, with the country reporting record COVID-19 deaths, its public finances and economic activity have taken a heavy toll.

Data showed the number of people officially out of work in the three months to January hit its highest since comparable records began in 2012, while another set showed national debt rose to a new all-time high of 90% of GDP in February.

"We maintain our worse-than-consensus fiscal scenario where total public spending surpasses the Spending Cap by BRL75 billion (1.0% of GDP) in 2021, but warn that the risks of a larger fiscal ease are increasing due to the tough Covid-19 situation," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

The Chilean peso rose after the central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5%, in line with expectations.

The central bank also said the economy would grow 6% to 7% in 2021, a greater expansion than previously predicted, buoyed by one of the world´s most successful vaccination drives.

Still, the MSCI index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was on course for a 6% drop in the first quarter, while its equities counterpart .MILA00000PUS was set for a 6.5% decline - their worst quarterly losses since March 2020.

Brazil's main Bovespa index .BVSP slipped after hitting a one-month high in the previous session as banks weighed.

Payment processing company Cielo SA CIEL3.SA soared 6.2% after Brazil's central bank allowed Facebook FB.O to process payments through the WhatsApp messaging service, which Cielo has a partnership with.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1319.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2294.16

0.79

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116599.45

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

47393.34

-1.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4917.82

-0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48172.21

0.17

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1325.28

-0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6885

1.22

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4400

0.64

Chile peso CLP=CL

719.5

1.25

Colombia peso COP=

3671.25

1.53

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7628

0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

91.9800

-0.02

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.