EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX lag EM peers this month

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso rose on Wednesday after the top copper producer reported its first rise in output for the metal since July 2021, while Latin American stocks and currencies lagged the sharp recovery in their emerging market counterparts this month.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.7% and currencies .MILA00000CUS were flat on Wednesday.

Latam stocks were down 2.2% in November compared to the 14.5% jump in broader EM stocks index .MSCIEF that has put the latter on track for their best month since May 2009.

While Latam currencies have slightly extended their gains in November helped by a softer dollar, weakness in the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY has weighed on the index.

The real fell 0.4% against the dollar on Wednesday and was down 2% so far this month.

"Real had a good run for a while before November, tons of volatility ahead and after elections," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington.

"Now, overall it seems underlying prices of commodities and planning for production are coming down in costs."

Brazil's jobless rate fell to 8.3% in the three months through October, statistics agency IBGE said, below market expectations as the key indicator continues to hover around seven-year lows.

Chile's peso CLP= added 0.5% against the dollar. Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, rose 2.2% year-on-year to 485,447 tonnes in October, said the country's statistics agency INE.

Peru's sol PEN= also climbed 0.4% against the dollar in early trading. Political turmoil continues to weigh as opposition legislators presented another impeachment motion against President Pedro Castillo, the third formal attempt to oust the leftist leader since he took office last year.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.5% against the dollar. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he is seeking a deal with Washington after the United States threatened legal action over Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified (GMO) corn in 2024.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.1% with stronger crude prices boosting the oil producer's currency. O/R

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1456 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

971.69

1.97

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2200.21

0.76

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112032.33

1.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

50718.01

1.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5231.89

-0.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

170045.39

1.1

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1246.61

-0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2850

0.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3251

-0.56

Chile peso CLP=CL

891.5

0.95

Colombia peso COP=

4801.43

0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8391

0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

167.2600

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

310

1.61

Global markets' November rallyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FeJCGM

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

