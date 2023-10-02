EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX kick off Q4 on dull note; Chile's economy shrinks

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Monday, in a glum start to the fourth-quarter as the dollar continued its march upwards, with Chile's peso taking a hit from disappointing economic data and lower prices of copper.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 1.3% after the IMACEC economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product, slipped by 0.9% in August on an annual basis, as the Andean country's economy stutters following a rapid post-pandemic recovery.

"The sequential decline was driven by the services sector that had remained a source of economic activity resilience and a source of inflationary pressures," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Also weighing on the copper producer's currency were declining prices of the red metal on a strong dollar. MET/L

Adding to the sombre mood, a survey by S&P showed September manufacturing activity in Brazil eased to 49 from 50.1 in the month previous, back into contractionary territory. The real BRL= slipped 0.8%.

Private sector economists in Brazil expect the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 2.92% this year, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday, maintaining the same median forecast they had a week ago.

More broadly, MSCI's index tracking major Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 1.1% by 15:01 GMT on the first trading day of the fourth quarter.

Latam currencies notched their first quarterly declines in over a year on Friday as the dollar strengthened on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep rates higher for much longer than previously thought.

Further adding to the gloom were concerns about narrowing rate differentials as some regional economies embark on a monetary easing cycle given cooling growth.

Currencies of oil exporters Mexico's MXN= and Colombia .COP declined 0.8% and 1.7% respectively amid weak oil prices. O/R

Both the countries held interest rates steady last week.

Barclays strategists now expect a 50 basis point rate cut from Colombia in the December meeting compared to its earlier projection of a cut in October.

Peru's sol PEN= was a bright spot on Monday, up 0.1% after data on Sunday showed annual domestic inflation decelerated to 5.04% in September, though it remained way above the central bank's target rate of 2%.

Stock markets in the region .MILA00000PUS also fell 2.1% with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP, Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP Mexico's BMV IPC .MXX down between 0.3% and 1.2%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1501 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

949.97

-0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2252.26

-2.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115211.13

-1.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

50711.83

-0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5770.69

-1.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

562288.64

-0.05

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1115.01

-0.59

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0702

-0.87

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5589

-0.92

Chile peso CLP=CL

902.6

-1.46

Colombia peso COP=

4147.55

-1.75

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8036

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

795

0.63

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

