EMERGING MARKETS- Latam stocks, FX jump as Fed fears ease, commodities rise

By Anisha Sircar

July 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies posted solid gains on Thursday amid a global risk rally sparked by hopes of a possible slowdown in the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes, with a boost in key commodities lending support to the resource-heavy region.

Stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 1.7%, while currencies .MILA00000CUS added 1.5%.

The U.S. central bank delivered another 75 basis-point rate increase on Wednesday, but comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell led to hopes of smaller increases in the future, as well as an embracing of riskier assets.

Also aiding sentiment, the Financial Times reported that top metals consumer China will issue 1 trillion yuan ($148.2 billion) in loans for stalled property developments.

"Chinese stimulus may gather pace in the coming months and support EM growth, especially in Latam," said Regis Chatellier, director of EM strategy at Oxford Economics.

"Inflation and policy rates in Latam countries will have peaked by next year, which should give policy room to support economic growth."

Prices of commodities including copper, oil and iron ore rose as the dollar eased from a recent surge and amid a broad risk-on mood. Brazil's real BRBY, Mexico's peso COP= and Colombia's peso COP= jumped between 0.2% and 1%.

So far in July, given Thursday's gains, Latam stocks are up 1.9% on the month, while currencies have ticked up 0.5%, with Brazil's real leading gains.

Against a backdrop of rising inflation, aggressive central bank tightening moves and China's economic strains, analysts say lower market volatility and easing pressure on the dollar are among the largest preconditions for a sustained rally to materialise in Latam, as it did earlier this year.

Global recession fears prevailed after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, fanning fears that the economy was already in recession.

Among earnings reports, Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA fell 1% after posting a 98% plunge in second-quarter net income, hit mainly by exchange rate depreciation, the firm said.

Airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA plummeted 6% after reporting a quarterly net loss of 2.85 billion reais ($544 million) versus a profit of 658 million a year earlier.

Elsewhere in the region, Argentina's president will fire Economy Minister Silvina Batakis after just a few weeks on the job, Clarin newspaper reported citing official sources, as the country struggles with an economic crisis.

Meanwhile, global ratings agency S&P revised Pakistan's outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing risks from higher commodity prices and the country's weakening currency.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1453 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.88

0.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2082.91

1.7

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101259.67

-0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

46942.31

0.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5252.97

0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

126578.01

0.171

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1298.22

-0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2186

0.57

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3890

0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

913.3

0.57

Colombia peso COP=

4374.7

0.93

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.91

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

131.1200

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

320

1.88

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.