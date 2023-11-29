EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX fall as U.S. dollar firms

By Shubham Batra

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Wednesday as investors turned cautious after a rise in the U.S. dollar, with MSCI's gauge of the region's currencies .MILA00000CUS down 0.3% and set to log its worst day in three weeks.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY slipped 0.3% after the central bank established new procedures for banks which imply an increase of 34 billion reais ($6.98 billion) in the total capital requirements of the financial system.

Argentina's peso ARS= was down 0.1% against the dollar as Javier Milei met with top U.S. officials and his economic team huddled with IMF officers as the president-elect seeks to formulate a plan to lead the country's economy out of crisis.

Milei said in a radio interview in Buenos Aires after a two-day trip to the United States that he will appoint Luis Caputo as his economy minister.

Chilean peso CLP=CL was flat against the dollar. Chile's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.9% in the quarter to October, versus the 8.8% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Its benchmark stock index .SPIPSA climbed 0.3%.

"The uptick in the unemployment rate from a year ago has been driven more by a recovery in the participation rate than a deterioration in the labor market," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Peru's sol PEN= fell the most in the region, slipping 0.4%.

Emerging market assets are expected to see a rally through the year-end as U.S. Treasury yields slipped to multi-month lows on growing optimism about an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve in early 2024.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS declined in early trade, falling 0.4%.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.1%, while the shares of PetrobrasPETR4.SA fell 0.4% after the state-run firm filed requests to local competition regulator Cade to renegotiate terms that stipulated the company must sell some of its oil refining and natural gas assets.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV recovered some of its losses of the last two sessions, climbing 3.8% but 13% lower so far this week.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1449 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

983.36

-0.21

3.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2458.86

-0.37

17.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126707.98

0.13

15.47

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

-100.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5792.35

0.27

10.00

Argentina MerVal .MERV

803089.87

3.836

297.40

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1129.11

0.12

12.10

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8830

-0.26

-32.15

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1710

-0.21

14.72

Chile peso CLP=CL

867.1

0.00

-29.11

Colombia peso COP=

3960.76

-0.33

-24.71

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7317

-0.41

-13.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

360.0000

-0.12

-94.83

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

925

2.16

-97.92

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

