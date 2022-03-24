EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX extend rally as Ukraine conflict intensifies

By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies gained for a seventh straight day on Thursday as an ongoing rally in commodity prices offset jitters about the fallout of the Ukraine war, including fresh sanctions on Russia.

Western leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday agreed to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten their sanctions on Russia as Moscow's assault on its neighbour entered its second month.

"I don't think we've seen any impact from the NATO meetings...some of the higher beta currencies are still performing quite well," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist with Wells Fargo Securities.

MSCI's broader EM index for stocks .MSCIEF and currencies .MIEM00000CUS slipped, while Latam stocks .MILA00000PUSrose 1.5% and currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.4%.

"Usually in a crisis, you would have high-yielding EM currencies selling off, but that isn't the case now," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"Even if there is a resolution, Russia is going to remain a pariah ... Commodity currencies are going to remain in favor for months, if not years, because of a re-establishment in (supply networks)."

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.6%. Mexico's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% amid heightened uncertainty around inflationary pressures due to the war in Ukraine.[nL2N2VR1NE]

Chile's central bank is also set to hike the country's benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 7.5% at its March meeting as it tries to rein in high inflation, a poll showed. The Chilean peso ticked up 0.5% against the dollar.

Brazil's real BRL= erased its earlier gains and fell 0.1% in volatile trading on Thursday. Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that a further interest rate hike in June is not the most likely scenario seen by policymakers, signaling that the country's aggressive monetary tightening could be wrapped up in May.

Elsewhere, energy and metals firms led a jump in Russian stocks as trading resumed after almost a month's suspension.

South Africa's rand ZAR= jumped 1.5% after the South African Reserve Bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points ZAREPO=ECI, in line with forecasts. The central bank cited risks to the inflation outlook from the war, among other reasons for the hike.

Hungary's central bank, too, raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 30 basis points to 6.15% at a weekly tender, extending its rate-tightening campaign as the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine fuels further inflation pressures.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1954 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1136.21

-0.4

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2631.96

1.51

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118722.65

1.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

55643.85

0.89

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4954.51

2.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90106.60

-0.07

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1593.52

0.39

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8344

0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0910

0.65

Chile peso CLP=CL

788.2

0.41

Colombia peso COP=

3783.01

-0.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.73

0.94

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

110.1700

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198

1.52

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)

