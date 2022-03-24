EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX extend rally as Ukraine conflict intensifies

By Anisha Sircar

March 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies gained for a seventh straight day on Thursday, with Brazil's real hitting a two-year high, as an ongoing rally in commodity prices offset jitters about the fallout of the Ukraine war, including fresh sanctions on Russia.

The U.S. imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine including sanctions against dozens of defense companies, 328 members of the Duma legislative body and the chief executive of Sberbank SBER.MM, the Treasury Department said.

MSCI's broader EM index for stocks .MSCIEF and currencies .MIEM00000CUS slipped, while Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS gained more than 1% each.

"Usually in a crisis, you would have high-yielding EM currencies selling off, but that isn't the case now, especially for the Brazilian real," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"Commodities are really determining performance... despite an environment for EMs of slowing growth, higher interest rates, and some export markets slowing,"

Brazil's real BRL= jumped 1.5% extending its lead as the best-performing currency this year, thanks to the central bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The central bank on Thursday maintained its economic growth outlook for 2022 at 1%.

"Even if there is a resolution, Russia is going to remain a pariah... Commodity currencies are going to remain in favor for months, if not years, because of a re-establishment in (supply networks)," Foley added.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.3% ahead of a monetary policy decision where the central bank is expected to raise its interest rate 50 basis points.

Chile's central bank is also set to hike the country's benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 7.5% at its March meeting as it tries to rein in high inflation, a poll showed. The Chilean peso ticked up 0.3% against the dollar.

South Africa's rand ZAR= jumped 1% to its highest level since October 2021 after the South African Reserve Bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points ZAREPO=ECI, in line with forecasts. The central bank cited risks to the inflation outlook from the war, among other reasons for the hike.

Hungary's central bank, too, raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 30 basis points to 6.15% at a weekly tender, extending its rate-tightening campaign as the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine fuels further inflation pressures. The forint EURHUF= was steady against the euro.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka will seek World Bank assistance to stave off a severe economic crisis in addition to an International Monetary Fund rescue plan to be discussed next month, sources said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1134.84

-0.52

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2635.60

1.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117920.78

0.39

Mexico IPC .MXX

55419.31

0.48

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4885.93

0.92

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90106.60

-0.07

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1589.40

0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7733

1.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1526

0.34

Chile peso CLP=CL

789.9

0.19

Colombia peso COP=

3805.51

-0.68

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.76

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

110.1700

-0.09

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

